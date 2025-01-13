NBI wraps up probe into VP Sara Duterte's death threats vs Marcos

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon (left) and Department of Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez (right) conduct a press briefing in Malacañan Palace on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has concluded its investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged death threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

With the probe concluded, the National Prosecution Service is tasked to review and validate the findings.

In late 2024, Duterte publicly bared plans to have Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if she were to die.

“We were informed already that the NBI finished its investigation, but there is a need to further evaluate it. We are sending prosecutors over to look at the evidence, to evaluate the evidence that is in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation,” Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said at a press briefing on Monday, January 13.

Fadullon said that depending on probe's outcome, the NPS will have to recommend whether or not to file it before the Department of Justice or return the case to the NBI for further buildup.

“The NBI and the DOJ are working closely together to ascertain the evidence we have on hand,” Fadullon said.

DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez clarified that this process is part of building a strong case.

“Once the evaluation is confirmed to be enough to warrant preliminary investigation, that’s the time that the preliminary investigation proper will be initiated,” Vasquez said.

The threats that Duterte made at a midnight press briefing in November last year made international headlines. In her remarks, Duterte claimed she had already contracted a hitman to target Marcos if she died.

The NBI has since taken charge of investigating these threats against the president.

While Duterte has failed to appear in response to NBI summons, the agency said it would continue its investigation.

Despite the ongoing probe, the government has already labeled Duterte a “self-confessed mastermind” in the alleged plot to kill Marcos. Some of the charges authorities are eyeing are conspiracy, sedition and other more serious offenses.

The vice president has expressed no remorse over possible criminal charges against her.

"At least they know that if I die, I will not die in vain," Duterte said at a previous briefing.