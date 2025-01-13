^

Headlines

NBI wraps up probe into VP Sara Duterte's death threats vs Marcos

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 13, 2025 | 1:10pm
NBI wraps up probe into VP Sara Duterte's death threats vs Marcos
Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon (left) and Department of Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez (right) conduct a press briefing in Malacañan Palace on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has concluded its investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged death threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

With the probe concluded, the National Prosecution Service is tasked to review and validate the findings.

In late 2024, Duterte publicly bared plans to have Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if she were to die.

“We were informed already that the NBI finished its investigation, but there is a need to further evaluate it. We are sending prosecutors over to look at the evidence, to evaluate the evidence that is in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation,” Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon said at a press briefing on Monday, January 13.

Fadullon said that depending on probe's outcome, the NPS will have to recommend whether or not to file it before the Department of Justice or return the case to the NBI for further buildup.

“The NBI and the DOJ are working closely together to ascertain the evidence we have on hand,” Fadullon said.

DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez clarified that this process is part of building a strong case.  

“Once the evaluation is confirmed to be enough to warrant preliminary investigation, that’s the time that the preliminary investigation proper will be initiated,” Vasquez said.

The threats that Duterte made at a midnight press briefing in November last year made international headlines. In her remarks, Duterte claimed she had already contracted a hitman to target Marcos if she died.

The NBI has since taken charge of investigating these threats against the president.

While Duterte has failed to appear in response to NBI summons, the agency said it would continue its investigation.

Despite the ongoing probe, the government has already labeled Duterte a “self-confessed mastermind” in the alleged plot to kill Marcos. Some of the charges authorities are eyeing are conspiracy, sedition and other more serious offenses.

The vice president has expressed no remorse over possible criminal charges against her.  

"At least they know that if I die, I will not die in vain," Duterte said at a previous briefing.

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

RICHARD FADULLON

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;INC rally to promote dialogue on unity&rsquo;

‘INC rally to promote dialogue on unity’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino supported the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s “Rally for Peace,” which he described...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos&rsquo; trilateral call with Biden, Ishiba reset

Marcos’ trilateral call with Biden, Ishiba reset

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The trilateral phone call between President Marcos, outgoing US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to prioritize passage of 4 key bills

Senate to prioritize passage of 4 key bills

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Senators will prioritize the passage of four key bills as the Senate is set to resume the third and last regular session,...
Headlines
fbtw
DA won&rsquo;t declare food security emergency

DA won’t declare food security emergency

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
e declaration of a food security emergency is no longer an option for the government, since there is no rice shortage and...
Headlines
fbtw

Avoid immoral behavior, government workers told

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
An administration lawmaker in the House of Representatives has issued a strong reminder to all government personnel, including those in the uniformed services, to reject immorality at all times and avoid actions...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos to Pinoys: Be patriotic, disciplined

Marcos to Pinoys: Be patriotic, disciplined

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos urged Filipinos to be disciplined and to love the Philippines more as part of their New Year’s resolutions...
Headlines
fbtw
Day One of election gun ban: 4 arrested

Day One of election gun ban: 4 arrested

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Four people were arrested on the first day yesterday of the gun ban implemented by the Commission on Elections in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
Cardinal David appointed to Vatican doctrine office

Cardinal David appointed to Vatican doctrine office

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David received his first assignment at the Vatican on Sunday, as a member of the doctrinal...
Headlines
fbtw

5 nabbed for turning P10 coins into rings – BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
Authorities from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and local police have arrested five members of a group allegedly making rings out of P10 coins, a practice that undermines the value and integrity of the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP focuses on threats, foreign interference in polls

AFP focuses on threats, foreign interference in polls

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Potential security threats and foreign interference in the May 12 midterm elections are the focus of the Armed Forces of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with