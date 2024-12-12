VP Sara: 'No regrets' over death threat vs Marcos

Vice President Sara Duterte faces the media at the headquarters of the Office of the Vice President, hours after holding a thanksgiving lunch with them, Dec. 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite looming criminal charges, Vice President Sara Duterte said she has "no regrets" about publicly sharing that she has arranged retaliatory killings against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Duterte said in a press conference Wednesday, December 11 that she did not regret making the threat that has since prompted authorities to consider suing her for grave threats and violating the Anti-Terrorism Act.

"At least they know that if I die, I will not die in vain," the vice president candidly told members of the media who she hosted for lunch in the Office of the Vice President's headquarters.

During a midnight press conference on November 23, Duterte had declared: "May kinausap na ako na tao. Sinabi ko sa kaniya na kapag pinatay ako, patayin mo si BBM, si Liza Araneta at si Martin Romualdez. No joke. Nagbilin na ako. 'Pag namatay ako, sabi ko, 'wag ka tumigil hanggang hindi mo mapatay sila."

(I already talked to someone. I told them that if I get killed, they should kill BBM, Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez. No joke. I’ve already given instructions. If I die, I said, don’t stop until you’ve killed them.)

Hours later, she attempted to soften her statement, explaining she was speaking of a hypothetical scenario due to concerns about her security. By then, the president's security team had already considered her remarks as an "active threat."

The vice president on Wednesday also defended her decision to skip the National Bureau of Investigation's second hearing into her remarks, claiming the probe was already prejudiced by Marcos's earlier statements against her.

"If you saw the message of the President... he said that 'these criminal acts, I will not let them pass.' So we can see that the investigation's already biased based on his pronouncements," Duterte said.

Duterte was referring to Marcos' November 25 statement where he condemned the criminal threats against him. Without naming Duterte, Marcos said people who issue death threats and plan criminal plots should not be let off the hook.

The vice president also questioned the Department of Justice's stance after she said that one of its undersecretaries had already declared that "a threat is a threat." Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres was quoted as saying this in a NewsWatch interview published November 28.

The NBI has already summoned Duterte twice to "shed light on the investigation" into alleged grave threats and possible violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. The vice president believes the filing of terrorism charges against her is a political move meant to restrict her movement and confiscate her properties.

Despite the potential legal consequences of her words, Duterte said she would not flee or hide if authorities issue a warrant for her arrest.

"I do not plan to leave the country or hide if there will be a warrant of arrest. Mainly because my children are here. So if I am detained, I want to be able to still see my children," she said.

Duterte's death threat against the first couple and the House speaker comes amid escalating tensions between her and the Marcos administration, which began when Congress stripped her office of its request for confidential funds in 2023.

Duterte has since become increasingly critical of the administration, particularly after the House of Representatives, led by Romualdez and dominated by the president's allies, launched investigations into her office's confidential expenses.