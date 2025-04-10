Kidnapped Chinese businessman, driver found dead?

MANILA, Philippines — Police are verifying if two men found dead yesterday in Rodriguez, Rizal are the Filipino-Chinese businessman and his driver who were kidnapped in Valenzuela City on March 29.

The bodies were found in Barangay Macabud, placed in a nylon bag with their faces wrapped in duct tape.

Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas declined to disclose more details.

On Tuesday, the businessman’s Lexus LM350 multi-purpose vehicle was found abandoned in Barangay Bahay Toro in Quezon City.

Residents told police that the Lexus was left by two men wearing hoodies at around 4 p.m. on March 29.

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the victim owns a company in Valenzuela.

The victim’s family said they received a message from the kidnappers demanding millions of dollars in ransom.

The Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. has expressed concern over the kidnapping.