^

Headlines

Kidnapped Chinese businessman, driver found dead?

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 10, 2025 | 12:00am
Kidnapped Chinese businessman, driver found dead?
Satellite image ng Rodriguez Rizal.
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — Police are verifying if two men found dead yesterday in Rodriguez, Rizal are the Filipino-Chinese businessman and his driver who were kidnapped in Valenzuela City on March 29.

The bodies were found in Barangay Macabud, placed in a nylon bag with their faces wrapped in duct tape.

Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas declined to disclose more details.

On Tuesday, the businessman’s Lexus LM350 multi-purpose vehicle was found abandoned in Barangay Bahay Toro in Quezon City.

Residents told police that the Lexus was left by two men wearing hoodies at around 4 p.m. on March 29.

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the victim owns a company in Valenzuela.

The victim’s family said they received a message from the kidnappers demanding millions of dollars in ransom.

The Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. has expressed concern over the kidnapping.

POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte&rsquo;s defense in ICC case

International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte’s defense in ICC case

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte has expanded his legal team at the International Criminal Court.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The defense counsel of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte has requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to limit...
Headlines
fbtw
Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt

Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House Tri-Committee issued contempt and detention orders for four social media personalities: Lorraine Badoy, Jeffrey...
Headlines
fbtw
Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A political vlogger testified under oath at a House hearing that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was involved...
Headlines
fbtw
French lawyer joins Duterte defense team

French lawyer joins Duterte defense team

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A French lawyer with experience in defending suspects on trial before the International Criminal Court has joined the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CSC warns state workers: No political posts on socmed

CSC warns state workers: No political posts on socmed

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Government workers have been warned anew about voicing their political stance on social media, as the country is one month...
Headlines
fbtw
15 areas face danger level heat index

15 areas face danger level heat index

By ChristineÂ Boton | 1 hour ago
Fifteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience dangerously high heat index levels ranging from 42 to 44 degrees...
Headlines
fbtw
Bets warned: No tarpaulins in graduation rites

Bets warned: No tarpaulins in graduation rites

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Candidates in the May midterm polls should not install their campaign materials in schools during graduation ceremonies,...
Headlines
fbtw

Food fair, digital marketplace launched to boost local industries

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos called on investors to explore business opportunities in the Philippines as he led the launch of a nationwide e-commerce platform and a food fair promoting Filipino cuisine.
Headlines
fbtw
Vlogger twits House, won&rsquo;t attend probe

Vlogger twits House, won’t attend probe

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
With his whereabouts unknown after being cited in contempt and ordered arrested by the House of Representatives, vlogger Allan...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with