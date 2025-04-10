Kanlaon ashfall affects 12 villages in Negros

The screenshot shows the explosive eruption occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano on April 8, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — As Mt. Kanlaon continues its unrest, 12 nearby areas are still experiencing ashfall, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

At yesterday’s Kapihan sa Manila Bay news forum, OCD administrator Ariel Nepomuceno said the ashfall was mostly recorded in the city of La Carlota.

Mt. Kanlaon continues to be under Alert Level 3, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Nepomuceno said the government is assisting around 2,600 families or 8,600 people who have taken shelter in evacuation centers.

At least 366 police personnel were deployed to secure the areas surrounding Mt. Kanlaon, Philippine National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said.

In case the area is placed under Alert Level 4, indicative of a magmatic eruption, the number of affected people would shoot up to around 90,000.

“But not all of them would be going to evacuation centers,” Nepomuceno said, adding that only around half of the 90,000 might stay in evacuation centers, while others would seek refuge with relatives.

Citing Phivolcs, Nepomuceno said they are looking at three possible scenarios: first, the volcano could erupt violently; second, there would be a slow lava flow and third, it would not yet erupt and the magma would cool down.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines issued a new Notice to Airmen effective from April 9, 2:08 p.m. to April 10, 9 a.m.

According to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, since Mt. Kanlaon is still on Alert Level 3, flight operations are advised to avoid flying close to the volcano due to possible hazards of sudden explosive eruption and ashfall with vertical limits from surface to 11,000 feet.

With the Philippines sitting in the Pacific Ring of Fire and more than 170 fault lines and six active trenches, both the government and private sector urged the public to shy away from sub-standard steel as a precaution for when the “Big One” earthquake strikes.

DSWD needs volunteers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development is calling for volunteers to join in the production of family food packs (FFPs) for families affected by the Mt. Kanlaon eruption on Tuesday.

According to DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao, more manpower is needed at the National Resource Operations Center, the agency’s main disaster response hub located at Chapel Road in Barangay 195, Pasay City.

Dumlao said interested groups and individuals may coordinate with Ma. Shara Lee at mobile number 09691795117, Kevin Sanchez at 09764803953 and Wea Buranday at 09544576952 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers are requested to wear comfortable attire and closed-toe shoes, and to bring their own bottled water and packed meals.

Dumlao said that following the explosive eruption of Mt. Kanlaon early Tuesday morning, the agency immediately coordinated with affected local government units (LGUs) and other concerned offices to monitor the needs of affected families, in line with the directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

“We assured the LGUs that they can request for resource augmentation anytime. In fact, we have strategically prepositioned over 150,000 boxes of FFPs in the Negros Island alone for a more seamless relief operations in the area,” Dumlao said.

Based on the latest report of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Operations Management, Information Communication, a total of 12,761 families or 48,850 individuals were affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Island.

The DSWD said that of the affected families, a total of 2,608 families or 8,316 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 22 open evacuation centers, while 3,702 families or 11,892 persons are temporarily staying with their friends or relatives.

“There was a slight increase on the recorded number of affected families, but we can manage as we have more than 2.6 million boxes of FFPs, as well as non-food items prepositioned in our warehouses nationwide which we can immediately tap to augment affected LGUs’ resources,” Dumlao said.

Meanwhile, the agency also said donors no longer need to go to DSWD regional offices or banks to send donations, because of the Kaagapay Donations Portal.

“Through the Kaagapay portal, they can choose whether to donate to DSWD or to the foundations and NGOs in areas where the disaster happened, like now in Negros Oriental. They can also go to the Kaagapay portal and look for the areas affected by the explosion of Mt. Kanlaon through the directory of the LGUs, call directly the LGUs and ask it about the needs of those people in the evacuation centers,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Marie Rafael said during the National Press Club’s “Meet the Press” on Tuesday.

For his part, Sen. Bong Go urged local officials across the country to prioritize the health, safety and dignity of disaster evacuees.

“Mt. Kanlaon seems to be erupting again. I just want to remind our fellow citizens, of course our barangay officials – let us work together to evacuate our fellow citizens to safe places and whatever the LGU says, let us follow,” he said.

In an advisory yesterday, the Department of Tourism identified areas where tourism activities are prohibited, until further notice.

“All tourism activities near Mt. Kanlaon, including treks and visits to nearby destinations such as La Carlota City, Bago City, La Castellana and other surrounding areas in Negros Occidental, have been temporarily suspended,” it noted.

“Tourist attractions in Canlaon City have remained closed since the elevation to Alert Level 2,” the DOT added, following the local government’s enforcement of the entry ban within the six-kilometer extended danger zone in parts of the city that hosts Mt. Kanlaon.

The DOT also warned that ashfall is expected in various parts of Negros Occidental, as well as the neighboring provinces of Guimaras, Iloilo and Antique.

The agency said there were “no reports of stranded tourists related to the eruption,” as well as “no reported injuries or damage to tourism-related establishments.”

“We advise tourists to postpone any travel plans to these locations and to adhere to the safety measures established by local authorities,” appealed the DOT.

Elections still a go

The Commission on Elections yesterday gave assurance that registered voters living near Mt. Kanlaon can still cast their vote for the coming May 2025 elections.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body has put in place contingency measures, including setting up of makeshift polling precincts to accommodate voters displaced by the volcanic eruption.

“There is a possibility that if Mt. Kanlaon continues to show activity, people might not be able to vote in their original polling precincts, especially in schools near the volcano. We are ready for that and our people are properly informed,” he said. – Rudy Santos, Emmanuel Tupas, Jose Rodel Clapano, Mayen Jaymalin, Cecilia Suerte Felipe, Ghio Ong