CSC warns state workers: No political posts on socmed

MANILA, Philippines — Government workers have been warned anew about voicing their political stance on social media, as the country is one month away from the midterm elections.

In Memorandum Circular No. 03, Series of 2025 dated March 31, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) reminded all public employees to refrain from engaging in partisan political activities during the campaign period for the May 12 polls.

Apart from the acts previously identified as prohibited “partisan political activities” under CSC and Commission on Elections (Comelec) Joint Circular No. 1, Series of 2016, the new CSC memorandum circular added several activities through social media as falling under the category of “partisan political activities.”

“Government officials and employees are further reminded to be prudent when using social media. Social media functions such as ‘liking,’ ‘comment,’ ‘sharing,’ re-posting or following a candidate’s or party’s account are considered as ‘partisan political activity’ if these are resorted to as means to solicit support for or against a candidate or party during the campaign period,” the memorandum circular signed by CSC Chairperson Marilyn Yap read.

“Given their nature, the prohibited activities may be committed not only during but also outside office hours for the duration of the campaign period. It may also be committed even outside office premises,” it added.

The CSC warned that the commission of any of the prohibited partisan political activities “is punishable by suspension of one month and one day up to six months for the first offense and dismissal from the service for the second offense,” in accordance with its 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.

Covered by the prohibition are all government employees, regardless of the appointment status – whether permanent, temporary, contractual or even casual; employees of government-owned and controlled corporations with original charters and state universities and colleges; career officers holding political offices in an acting or officer-in-charge capacity and even employees on leave of absence.

Also covered by the prohibition are uniformed and active members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police as well as barangay officials.