No rift in security sector after NSC reorganization, says Malaya

Members of the Philippine Army celebrate their 127th founding anniversary at the Training and Doctrine Command, Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac on March 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s security sector remains intact following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to reorganize the National Security Council (NSC).

In an executive order, Marcos removed the vice president and former presidents from the NSC, a move that was met with accusations of politicizing the security body. However, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya addressed these criticisms on Monday, January 6, stating that they were unfounded.

“Ako na po ang magsasabi ng maliwanag sa ating programa ngayon, wala po ng rift sa ating security sector. Ang ating pong mga unipormadong sundalo at personnel ng ating pamahalaan ay 100% behind the constituted authority and the chain of command,” he said on the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

(I will say it myself clearly on our program today, there is no rift in our security sector. The uniformed soldiers and personnel of our government are 100% behind the constituted authority and the chain of command.)

The NSC exec said that although there were social media posts from military personnel criticizing the reorganization, they were likely from retired members.

“Wala pong mga incumbent or current officials of the Armed Forces na hindi sumusuporta sa chain of command, nasisiguro ko po iyan,” Malaya said.

(There are no incumbent or current officials of the Armed Forces that do not support the chain of command, I can assure you that.)

Malaya was asked about criticisms that the NSC reorganization signaled a broader security issue in the country. Without being prompted, he referenced the progressive group Bayan Muna.

Former Bayan Muna party-list congressman Neri Colmenares had earlier said that the vice president’s removal was not about national security but about political survival.

“Situations or steps like this only show the real and ugly face of Philippine politics – a rift among political dynasties out to wrestle control of the government while Filipinos languish in dire poverty,” Colmenares said.

Former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panel also criticized the reorganization, calling it a "brazen move to diminish the political star power of VP Sara (Duterte)."

However, Malaya firmly denied these claims, asserting that critics were simply seeking to make headlines.

“The National Security Council is an advisory body to the president, therefore, the president has the authority to reorganize it at any time,” he said.

Duterte has remained silent on her removal from the NSC. However, in November, she questioned why she was not invited to an NSC meeting and sought the legal basis for why she was no longer considered a member.

The vice president has previously expressed her disdain for Marcos, even admitting to having plans to have him killed if she were to die. The NSC has labeled Duterte a threat and stated that they will collaborate with the relevant agencies to investigate her