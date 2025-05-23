China blasts BFAR vessel with water cannon for the first time near Pag-asa

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has accused a Chinese Coast Guard vessel (in picture) of deploying water cannons and sideswiping BRP Datu Sanday, May 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A China Coast Guard vessel water cannoned and sideswiped a Philippine fisheries research vessel on Wednesday, May 21, endangering scientists aboard in what the government says is the first such action against a fisheries vessel near Pag-asa.

In a statement on Thursday, May 22, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) condemned the "aggressive interference" of China's vessel against two Philippine civilian vessels carrying out a "routine marine scientific research mission" near Pag-asa Cay 2 (Sandy Cay) in the West Philippine Sea.

BFAR in particular accused CCG vessel 21559 of deploying water cannons and sideswiping BRP Datu Sanday twice.

This resulted in damage to its port bow and smokestack, BFAR said. It also endangered the lives of the civilian personnel onboard BRP Datu Sanday.

"This incident marks the first time water cannons have been used against DA-BFAR research vessels in the area of the Pag-Asa Cays," BFAR said.

BRP Datu Sanday and another BFAR vessel, BRP Datu Pagbuaya, were in the vicinity of the Pag-asa Cay 2 (Sandy Cay) as part of a mission with Filipino scientists to collect sand samples.

Despite what BFAR called "dangerous maneuvers" and "illegal acts" by the Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels, the Philippines team completed their operations across Pag-asa Cays 1, 2 and 3.

The hostilities took place within Philippine territorial waters around Pag-asa Island and Pag-asa Cay 2, both part of the Kalayaan Island Group of the Philippines, the bureau noted.

The agency said it "remains committed to scientific integrity, sustainable fisheries management, and the protection of national interests in the West Philippine Sea, in accordance with international and domestic law."

US Ambassador Marykay Carlson said the China Coast Guard's "aggressive actions" against a Philippine civilian mission "recklessly endangered lives and [threatened] regional stability."

BFAR vessels have previously been hit with water cannons by Chinese vessels in the waters near Scarborough Shoal.

This kind of harassment has often been reported by Philippine vessels carrying out resupply missions to Filipino fishers in the tense waterways.

The Pag-asa Cays are three small coalescing sand bars located less than 3.5 nautical miles from Pag-asa Island.

This means it falls within the 12-nautical-mile territorial sea of Pag-asa Island, which Philippine officials say establishes the country's sovereignty over the area under international law.

The Philippines in April accused China of falsely claiming to have seized control of the sandbars.