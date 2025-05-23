^

Headlines

China blasts BFAR vessel with water cannon for the first time near Pag-asa

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 9:33am
China blasts BFAR vessel with water cannon for the first time near Pag-asa
The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has accused a Chinese Coast Guard vessel (in picture) of deploying water cannons and sideswiping BRP Datu Sanday, May 21, 2025.
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources / Released

MANILA, Philippines — A China Coast Guard vessel water cannoned and sideswiped a Philippine fisheries research vessel on Wednesday, May 21, endangering scientists aboard in what the government says is the first such action against a fisheries vessel near Pag-asa.

In a statement on Thursday, May 22, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) condemned the "aggressive interference" of China's vessel against two Philippine civilian vessels carrying out a "routine marine scientific research mission" near Pag-asa Cay 2 (Sandy Cay) in the West Philippine Sea. 

BFAR in particular accused CCG vessel 21559 of deploying water cannons and sideswiping BRP Datu Sanday twice.

This resulted in damage to its port bow and smokestack, BFAR said. It also endangered the lives of the civilian personnel onboard BRP Datu Sanday. 

"This incident marks the first time water cannons have been used against DA-BFAR research vessels in the area of the Pag-Asa Cays," BFAR said.

BRP Datu Sanday and another BFAR vessel, BRP Datu Pagbuaya, were in the vicinity of the Pag-asa Cay 2 (Sandy Cay) as part of a mission with Filipino scientists to collect sand samples.

Despite what BFAR called "dangerous maneuvers" and "illegal acts" by the Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels, the Philippines team completed their operations across Pag-asa Cays 1, 2 and 3.

The hostilities took place within Philippine territorial waters around Pag-asa Island and Pag-asa Cay 2, both part of the Kalayaan Island Group of the Philippines, the bureau noted.

The agency said it "remains committed to scientific integrity, sustainable fisheries management, and the protection of national interests in the West Philippine Sea, in accordance with international and domestic law."

US Ambassador Marykay Carlson said the China Coast Guard's "aggressive actions" against a Philippine civilian mission "recklessly endangered lives and [threatened] regional stability."

BFAR vessels have previously been hit with water cannons by Chinese vessels in the waters near Scarborough Shoal. 

This kind of harassment has often been reported by Philippine vessels carrying out resupply missions to Filipino fishers in the tense waterways. 

The Pag-asa Cays are three small coalescing sand bars located less than 3.5 nautical miles from Pag-asa Island. 

This means it falls within the 12-nautical-mile territorial sea of Pag-asa Island, which Philippine officials say establishes the country's sovereignty over the area under international law.

The Philippines in April accused China of falsely claiming to have seized control of the sandbars. 

BFAR

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

Complaint dropped vs Abalos, PNP over Quiboloy manhunt

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed the criminal complaints filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte against former...
Headlines
fbtw
Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

Panelo: Tiangco diverting Alyansa debacle away from Marcos

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas campaign manager and Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco is trying to divert the issue on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

Senate convenes as impeachment court on June 3

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has written to the parties involved to prepare for the convening of the impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara mum on Marcos reconciliation offer

VP Sara mum on Marcos reconciliation offer

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has remained silent on President Marcos’ willingness to reconcile, as the start of her Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Why President Marcos can demand Cabinet resignations, explained

Why President Marcos can demand Cabinet resignations, explained

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
As head of the executive branch, the president exercises both control and supervision over executive departments.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Any Cabinet members left? Marcos jokes about revamp

Any Cabinet members left? Marcos jokes about revamp

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
As officials feel anxiety over his surprise move to seek their courtesy resignations, President Marcos made light of the situation...
Headlines
fbtw

Biz groups want speedy, merit-based shakeup

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
On the heels of President Marcos’ call for the resignation of his top officials, business groups yesterday emphasized the importance of finding competent leaders and announcing new appointments without delay...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Drug test flunkers in government offices deserve another chance

SC: Drug test flunkers in government offices deserve another chance

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
Government employees who test positive for illegal drug use must first be given a chance to undergo rehabilitation, the Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Marcos not sitting in bicam budget talks&rsquo;

‘Marcos not sitting in bicam budget talks’

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday clarified that President Marcos won’t literally sit at bicameral conference committee deliberations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with