Palace: VP â€˜not considered relevantâ€™ to NSCâ€™s membership

Palace: VP ‘not considered relevant’ to NSC’s membership

Photo shows the Vice President lashing out at the Marcoses during a midnight online press briefing held at the detention room of her aide.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang explained that the vice president’s removal from the National Security Council (NSC) was due to the position no longer being relevant to the council.

In Executive Order (EO) 81, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. removed the vice president from the NSC, along with former presidents, updating an older EO from former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo that listed the council’s membership.

Asked by reporters for an explanation for the vice president’s removal, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Friday, January 3, said that “at the moment, the VP is not considered relevant to the responsibilities of membership in the NSC.”

However, Bersamin stated that the president still holds the power to add members or advisers to the NSC if needed.

The NSC was first established through an executive order by the late President Elpidio Quirino, and from its inception, the vice president was included as a member.

EO 81 states that the president is authorized to appoint both government officials and private individuals to strengthen coordination across government branches on national security policies.

“There is a need to further guarantee that the NSC remains a resilient national security institution, capable of adapting to evolving challenges and opportunities both domestically and internationally, and to ensure that its council members uphold and protect national security and sovereignty, thereby fostering an environment conducive to effective governance and stability,” EO 81 stated.

The Palace remained silent on whether the recent fallout between Vice President Sara Duterte and President Marcos influenced the decision.

Duterte had publicly threatened to have Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if she were to die.

These threats have prompted the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the vice president, while the NSC has stated it will coordinate with the appropriate authorities for further inquiry.