Budget slash final: DOTr funds reduced by P92 billion

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 6, 2025 | 4:33pm
Budget slash final: DOTr funds reduced by P92 billion
Commuters take advantage of the free ride of the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) at various stations of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) in Manila and Quezon City in commemoration of the 127th death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal on December 30, 2023.
Miguel De Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) budget for 2025 has been cut to nearly half of its proposed amount, shrinking from P180.14 billion to a mere P87.24 billion.  

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the 2025 budget on the second-to-last day of 2024, the latest he has signed a General Appropriations Act (GAA) during his term. While he vetoed several items, Marcos left the DOTr’s budget untouched, maintaining the amount approved by Congress.  

The largest and only portion cut from the DOTr budget was the allocation for the Office of the Secretary. In the National Expenditure Program (NEP), the secretary's office was allotted P145.62 billion, but this was reduced to P50.66 billion—a massive 65.22% cut, translating to a P94.96 billion reduction.  

One project under the Office of the Secretary that experienced a significant budget cut was the Rail Transport Program, which includes the government’s flagship train infrastructure projects such as the Metro Manila Subway Project. The NEP initially proposed P107.25 billion for the Rail Transport Program, but in the 2025 GAA, this was reduced to only P1.41 billion.  

Budgetary support for foreign-assisted projects, many of which are transportation infrastructure initiatives, can be found under unprogrammed funds, such as the Light Rail Transit Line 1 Cavite Extension and the MRT Line 4 Project.  

All other agency allocations under the DOTr were either retained or increased. For instance, the Philippine Coast Guard received a nearly P2 billion increase, from P31.26 billion in the NEP to P33.25 billion in the 2025 GAA.  

The Civil Aeronautics Board and the Maritime Industry Authority also saw minor increases in their budgets, now at P249.80 million and P1.31 billion, respectively.  

The Philippines’ transportation system is plagued with several long-standing issues. For years, Manila has been labeled as having the world’s worst traffic. A study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency revealed that the Philippine economy loses P3.5 billion per day due to traffic congestion.  

The country’s main airport, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, has also been labeled the world’s worst airport. 

Recommended
