DOH: Holiday road toll hit 496 crashes, 6 deaths

A multiple-vehicular accident happened at the intersection of United Nations Avenue and Taft Avenue on Dec. 9, 2024, leaving six people injured.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported nearly 500 road crashes during the holiday season, resulting in six fatalities as of Tuesday morning, December 31.

On Tuesday alone, 39 new road collisions were recorded, raising the total to 496 incidents since December 22. Of the six fatalities, four were linked to motorcycle-related crashes.

The DOH said that the road crash figures during this year's Christmas and New Year celebrations reflect a 33% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Of the 496 cases, 86% were attributed to the absence of safety gear, such as helmets and seatbelts, while nearly one-fifth involved individuals driving under the influence of alcohol.

Most road crashes were tied to motorcycles, accounting for around 7 in 10 reported road crashes.

The data was taken from eight monitored sentinel sites, which the DOH previously said could not be disclosed as it would affect the epidemiology’s design. This also refers to the causes and risk factors of road traffic incidents.

Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo told the media on December 28 that revealing the sentinel sites “may increase or decrease cases artificially.”

The DOH urged drivers and passengers alike to wear helmets while riding motorcycles and seatbelts for those riding cars on the road.

It also advised the public to avoid driving if they have consumed alcohol or are fatigued as this may affect one’s coordination, concentration and ability to respond to emergencies.

The DOH added that driving within the designated speed limit and abiding by road signs are also crucial to avoiding any traffic collisions.

Road crashes ranked as the 12th leading cause of death in the country in 2023, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. However, they remain the leading cause of death among children and adolescents.