^

Headlines

DOH: Holiday road toll hit 496 crashes, 6 deaths

Dominique Nicole Flores - The Philippine Star
December 31, 2024 | 1:31pm
DOH: Holiday road toll hit 496 crashes, 6 deaths
A multiple-vehicular accident happened at the intersection of United Nations Avenue and Taft Avenue on Dec. 9, 2024, leaving six people injured.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported nearly 500 road crashes during the holiday season, resulting in six fatalities as of Tuesday morning, December 31.

On Tuesday alone, 39 new road collisions were recorded, raising the total to 496 incidents since December 22. Of the six fatalities, four were linked to motorcycle-related crashes.

The DOH said that the road crash figures during this year's Christmas and New Year celebrations reflect a 33% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Of the 496 cases, 86% were attributed to the absence of safety gear, such as helmets and seatbelts, while nearly one-fifth involved individuals driving under the influence of alcohol.

Most road crashes were tied to motorcycles, accounting for around 7 in 10 reported road crashes.

The data was taken from eight monitored sentinel sites, which the DOH previously said could not be disclosed as it would affect the epidemiology’s design. This also refers to the causes and risk factors of road traffic incidents.  

Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo told the media on December 28 that revealing the sentinel sites “may increase or decrease cases artificially.” 

The DOH urged drivers and passengers alike to wear helmets while riding motorcycles and seatbelts for those riding cars on the road.

It also advised the public to avoid driving if they have consumed alcohol or are fatigued as this may affect one’s coordination, concentration and ability to respond to emergencies. 

The DOH added that driving within the designated speed limit and abiding by road signs are also crucial to avoiding any traffic collisions.

Road crashes ranked as the 12th leading cause of death in the country in 2023, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. However, they remain the leading cause of death among children and adolescents.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

ROAD ACCIDENT

ROAD CRASH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos, Sara trust ratings decline further &ndash; SWS

Marcos, Sara trust ratings decline further – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
More than two years after a landslide victory in the 2022 elections, the erstwhile tandem of President Marcos and Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Expect rainy New Year

PAGASA: Expect rainy New Year

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Three weather systems will bring rains in many parts of the country this New Year’s Eve and on Jan. 1, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs P6.3 trillion budget, vetoes P194 billion

Marcos signs P6.3 trillion budget, vetoes P194 billion

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Citing the need to focus on development priorities and heed public clamor, President Marcos vetoed more than P194 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
National Museum puts Rizal&rsquo;s P31 million sculpture on display

National Museum puts Rizal’s P31 million sculpture on display

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
A clay sculpture made by national hero Dr. Jose Rizal of his sleeping wife Josephine Bracken was put on public display yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
2025 Budget: Marcos keeps P26-B AKAP fund, adds DOLE, NEDA oversight

2025 Budget: Marcos keeps P26-B AKAP fund, adds DOLE, NEDA oversight

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not veto the P26-billion Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program in the 2025 budget but added...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Holiday Surge: 91 new stroke cases in a week, heart and lung conditions rise

Holiday Surge: 91 new stroke cases in a week, heart and lung conditions rise

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health reported a rise in patients with non-communicable diseases, particularly heart and lung conditions,...
Headlines
fbtw
More than 520,000 illegal firecrackers seized &mdash; PNP

More than 520,000 illegal firecrackers seized — PNP

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
A day before the New Year’s Eve celebrations, over 520,000 illegal firecrackers have been confiscated by the authorities,...
Headlines
fbtw
4 weather systems to dampen New Year celebrations

4 weather systems to dampen New Year celebrations

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Four weather systems will dampen New Year's Eve celebrations across the Philippines with widespread rains and overcast skies,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with