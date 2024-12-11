^

Headlines

PhilHealth denied subsidy in 2025 budget, to rely on reserves

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 10:12pm
PhilHealth denied subsidy in 2025 budget, to rely on reserves
Senators assemble for the bicameral conference committee on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the Manila Hotel.
Senate OSP / Joseph Vidal

MANILA, Philippines — State medical insurer PhilHealth will receive no government subsidy in the proposed 2025 national budget, the bicameral conference committee announced on Wednesday, December 11.

Sen. Grace Poe, the national budget’s sponsor in the Senate, explained that PhilHealth must first exhaust its reserve funds.

In an ambush interview at the Manila Hotel, Poe acknowledged that PhilHealth’s budget has been a recurring issue of contention.

“For now, Philhealth will not be given a budget, because they must first use their reserve funds,” Poe said in Filipino.

Poe argued that PhilHealth still has sufficient funds for its operational costs. The allocation, however, initially intended for the agency was redirected to other government agencies in greater need.

She estimated that PhilHealth has around P600 billion in reserve funds. She said Philhealth has had a history of inefficiently utilizing government subsidy.

Several senators have already made public their displeasure at Philhealth’s excessive idle funds, including Senate President Francis Escudero.  

In favor of subsidy

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros, however, strongly criticized the decision to deny PhilHealth any subsidy. She argued that while management issues persist within the agency, its beneficiaries should not bear the consequences of its shortcomings.

“This ‘zero subsidy’ is unfair, illegal and potentially unconstitutional. How about our fellow countrymen who cannot pay their premium contribution?" Hontiveros said. "This is a big blow to our goal of achieving universal healthcare in the country."

Hontiveros noted that under the PhilHealth charter, the Sin Tax Law, and the Universal Healthcare Act, a portion of taxes must be allocated to PhilHealth regardless of its excess funds.

She also noted that reserve funds are intended for emergencies or future obligations and cannot be used for premium payments of indirect contributors.

Budget troubles

PhilHealth’s budget has been a contentious issue throughout 2024.

Lawmakers were previously surprised when the Department of Finance (DOF) ordered PhilHealth to return P89.9 billion in reserve funds to the national treasury.

The transfer, however, was legally grounded on a provision in the 2024 General Appropriations Act that allowed the DOF to recall idle funds and reallocate it for more efficient uses.

The legality of this move was challenged before the Supreme Court, which issued a temporary restraining order on further transfers of PhilHealth’s reserves.

For 2025, Poe confirmed that no similar provision was included in the bicameral committee’s budget proposal.

“We did not put it anymore becaue the Supreme Court had made a decision,” Poe said. 

FRANCIS ESCUDERO

GRACE POE

PHILHEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1,992 more names in OVP fund need verification

1,992 more names in OVP fund need verification

By Daphne Galvez | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority may have to verify the authenticity of 1,992 more names being linked to P500-million confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants higher incentives for public school teachers

Marcos wants higher incentives for public school teachers

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a higher Service Recognition Incentive for public school teachers. 
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte skips NBI probe again, chooses media party

Sara Duterte skips NBI probe again, chooses media party

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte once again skipped the preliminary investigation before the National Bureau of Investigation over...
Headlines
fbtw
Why is there an exclusive hospital for OFWs and their dependents?

Why is there an exclusive hospital for OFWs and their dependents?

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, is the only one of its kind in the Philippines, catering...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee: No part in Escudero ouster bid

Imee: No part in Escudero ouster bid

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 23 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has dismissed as “fake news” allegations of her involvement in a supposed plot to oust Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bicam approves P6.352-trillion budget for 2025

Bicam approves P6.352-trillion budget for 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Lawmakers from the House of Representatives and the Senate have amended, approved and ratified the 2025 budget, which amounts...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US, Japan set 'foundation' for maritime ties amid China tensions

Philippines, US, Japan set 'foundation' for maritime ties amid China tensions

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
The Philippines, Japan, and United States established what officials called a "durable foundation" for maritime cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
Scam farms change tactics to avoid Philippine crackdown

Scam farms change tactics to avoid Philippine crackdown

16 hours ago
Criminal gangs running online scam farms in the Philippines are downsizing in a change of tactics to avoid a sweeping crackdown,...
Headlines
fbtw
Evacuation underway as Phivolcs warns of stronger Kanlaon eruptions

Evacuation underway as Phivolcs warns of stronger Kanlaon eruptions

By Gilbert Bayoran | 23 hours ago
About 87,000 residents living within the six-kilometer danger zone of Mount Kanlaon on Negros island were being evacuated...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with