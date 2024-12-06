^

Headlines

'Imperative': Lakas-CMD lawmaker urges government to rejoin ICC

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 5:59pm
'Imperative': Lakas-CMD lawmaker urges government to rejoin ICC
“For me, it is highly possible that they’ve finished the investigation and are now preparing for trial,” former Bayan Muna representative Neri Colmenares, who is also with the National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL), told The STAR late Saturday.
STAR. / File

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker from the dominant political party called on the Philippine government to reinstate its membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This is new coming from Congress, as only a few lawmakers — mainly from the minority and opposition — had previously urged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to rejoin the ICC. 

A member of Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District) said that reinstating the Philippines’ membership is “imperative” for the country to have a "court of last resort."

Lakas-CMD is led by House Speaker Martin Romualdez and has a member base of over a hundred in the House of Representatives, making up around one-third of the lower chamber.

“Rejoining the ICC would reaffirm the country's commitment to international norms and strengthen its legal framework in holding perpetrators of grave crimes accountable,” Luistro said in a statement.

“This is not to mention that these commitments are anchored on values that are parallel with that of the Philippines, as enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the 1987 Philippine Constitution,” she added.  

This came after the European Union visited on December 3, urging the Philippine government to cooperate in the investigation of the Duterte administration's drug war and recommending joining the ICC. 

In previous statements, Marcos has remained adamant in keeping the Philippines out of the ICC’s jurisdiction, believing that local courts are fully capable of handling criminal cases. 

‘A devastating decision’

The court has been investigating Duterte’s war on drugs, which rights groups have estimated extrajudicial killings to reach around 12,000 to 30,000.

The ICC began collecting documents and interviewing involved persons for the case in 2017, a year after former President Rodrigo Duterte launched his anti-illegal drug campaign.

However, the Philippines officially withdrew from the Rome Statute in March 2019, following Duterte's strong opposition to the ICC's preliminary investigation. He argued that the court was weaponizing human rights to target him.

Luistro described this decision as “devastating,” saying that leaving the ICC “sent the wrong message” to other nations, implying the Philippines’ disregard for the protection of human rights.

She explained that the withdrawal has also led Filipinos to think less of international laws, treaties and conventions. 

“At its core, the withdrawal from the ICC signified to our people that our government’s commitment to international treaties, more importantly to our domestic laws, is malleable enough and can be distorted to the whims of a select few,” she said. 

She said the Duterte administration’s decision to revoke the country’s membership undermines the commitment made when the Philippines ratified the Rome Statute in 2011. 

What it means to be a member. The Rome Statute is the founding treaty of the ICC. By ratifying it, countries grant the court authority to prosecute, investigate, and try cases involving genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crimes of aggression.

Despite the Philippines’ withdrawal, Article 127 of the statute states that the ICC may still investigate alleged crimes committed during the period the country was a member.  

RELATED: Fact check: Has the ICC actually sent anyone to prison?

Congressional probe into the Dutertes

Though in her first term as a lawmaker, Luistro has participated in the congressional investigation into drug-related extrajudicial killings during Duterte’s term and the illegal operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Already headed for its 13th hearing, the Quad Committee has uncovered several testimonies from Duterte-appointed officials involved in the drug war and its alleged reward system for every suspect killed. 

Even the former president attended one hearing, where he admitted to rewarding police officers after anti-illegal drug operations. At the same time, he dared the ICC to "hurry up" and investigate him. 

RELATED: Rodrigo Duterte admits giving excess funds to police in drug war

Luistro is also a member of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, which is investigating Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds through her office and the Department of Education, where she previously served as secretary.

Two impeachment complaints were filed against the former president’s daughter for the alleged anomalies in the handling and accounting of confidential funds.

While Luistro has not expressed any support for the impeachment, especially since she is a member of the justice committee that will deliberate on the complaints, she said the good government panel’s findings show that there may be a case of malversation and breach of public trust.

The House of Representatives visited Malacañang on Wednesday, December 4, following the filing of the second impeachment complaint.

However, lawmakers clarified that the visit was merely a night of "fellowship," where the House majority presented a manifesto supporting Marcos amid threats against him. They said that the visit was not intended to discuss the impeachment efforts, which the president has previously stated he does not support.

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

ICC

IMPEACHMENT

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Countries condemn China's 'unlawful' actions vs Philippine vessels

Countries condemn China's 'unlawful' actions vs Philippine vessels

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Four nations and the European Union have expressed support for the Philippines after a fresh incident of Chinese aggression...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan grants Philippines funding to boost naval capabilities

Japan grants Philippines funding to boost naval capabilities

1 day ago
Japan on Thursday granted the Philippines 1.6 billion yen ($10.6 million) aimed at beefing up its naval capabilities, a day...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines protests China aggression vs BFAR vessel

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippines lodged yesterday a diplomatic protest against China over the latest aggressive acts of its naval and coast guard ships, which fired water cannons and rammed Philippine vessels in the vicinity of Panatag...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan grants P611 million security aid to Philippines

Japan grants P611 million security aid to Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Japan will provide defense equipment to the Philippines with the signing of 1.6 billion yen or roughly P611 million in Official...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No impeach talk at Palace meet&rsquo;

‘No impeach talk at Palace meet’

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
It was nothing but a Christmas fellowship gathering where no gifts or favors of any kind were exchanged, leaders of the House...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COA flags NYC for excessive payments on food, hotel reservations in 2023

COA flags NYC for excessive payments on food, hotel reservations in 2023

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Audit flagged the National Youth Commission for excessive payments for hotel reservations and food acc...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law mandating evacuation centers nationwide

Marcos signs law mandating evacuation centers nationwide

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
A measure mandating the establishment of evacuation centers in every city and municipality has been signed into law.
Headlines
fbtw
'A case of greenwashing': How the Philippines' energy transition comes at the cost of lives, biodiversity

'A case of greenwashing': How the Philippines' energy transition comes at the cost of lives, biodiversity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
The Philippines’ ongoing shift to green energy sources is leaving a trail of displaced indigenous communities and devastated...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law suspending student loan payments during calamities

Marcos signs law suspending student loan payments during calamities

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law on Friday, December 6, a measure that temporarily pauses student loan...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with