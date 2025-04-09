^

Biz groups alarmed over kidnapping of businessman

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2025 | 12:00am
The kidnapping, which took place in a seafood restaurant in Metro Manila, has raised alarm among members of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc.
MANILA, Philippines — Business groups have expressed concern over the reported kidnapping of a businessman in Pasay City.

The kidnapping, which took place in a seafood restaurant in Metro Manila, has raised alarm among members of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc.

Former FFCCCII president Cecilio Pedro said that while the victim is not a member of the federation, he is a friend to many of its members and has supported several of the group’s projects.

“All kidnappings, whether of small or big businessmen, are a concern for all of us,” Pedro said, hoping the issue would be resolved soon.

The victim is reportedly a civic leader involved in philanthropic organizations.

Meanwhile, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president Enunina Mangio said in a Viber message that the group has not received reports of any recent kidnappings involving its members.

Despite this, she acknowledged that the kidnapping of a businessman is still a concern for the country’s largest business organization.

While the group has not observed a rise in kidnapping cases nationwide, Mangio noted that such incidents could negatively affect investor perception and the overall business climate.

“There are isolated cases, but no cause for alarm yet,” she said.

“In cases where kidnapping reaches an alarming level, investors will definitely be frightened and it will affect their perception,” Mangio added.

