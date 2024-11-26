^

Headlines

Michael Yang part of Chinese intelligence operations in Philippines — Hontiveros

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 11:45am
Michael Yang part of Chinese intelligence operations in Philippines â€” Hontiveros
Screengrab shows Michael Yang, former economic adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte, attending a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Sept. 10, 2021.
Screengrab / Senate of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential economic advisor Michael Yang may have ties to Chinese intelligence operations in the Philippines, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Tuesday, November 26.

Yang, who used to stand right next to former president Rodrigo Duterte, has been tagged in a number of criminal activities in the Philippines, including those in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs). 

During the hearing, Hontiveros flashed a photo of Michael Yang with She Zhijiang — the man who claimed to be a Chinese spy discarded by his home country. She is also the person who tagged former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo as a fellow Chinese spy. 

“Michael Yang is a key actor in Chinese intelligence operations here. Michael Yang that i s involved in Pharmally, and if the reports are accurate, as well as drug operations. Michael Yang that was the economic adviser of the former president,” Hontiveros said.  

“Ginatasan na tayo, pinagtaksilan pa,” she added. (We were milked, and we were betrayed.) 

Yang’s name has continuously popped up in both the House of Representatives and the Senate hearings. Yang was tagged in the Senate’s probe into the Pharmally scandal, where anomalous government procurement purchases were flagged and probed. 

A matrix from the House of Representatives’ POGO probe alleges that Michael is the central figure in a web of criminal activities that involved POGOs, illegal drug trade, trafficking and more. 

Hontiveros’ team found that She was first recorded in the Philippines on December 10, 2011. 

She was previously subject to a 2014 court order in China for establishing private lottery platforms in the Philippines. This led Hontiveros to believe that the 2014 case is a result of what She did in the Philippines. 

She owned the Chong Hua General Enterprises Corporation, which saw the deportation of 154 people after it was raided in 2015.

In 2016, She was allegedly recruited by a certain Ma Dong Li. Li and She helped build the Yatai New City Project or the Shwe Kokko in Myanmar. 

“Noong 2017, despite the 2014 case involving activities in the Philippines and completely oblivious to his espionage activities here, Mr. She was given a 9G visa by the Bureau on Immigration,” Hontiveros said. 

ALICE GUO

MICHAEL YANG

RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara attends House hearing on funds, takes oath

VP Sara attends House hearing on funds, takes oath

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte finally agreed to take her oath as a resource person of the House committee on good government...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos vows to fight back against threats

President Marcos vows to fight back against threats

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday vowed to resist a “disturbing” plot of Vice President Sara Duterte to have him assassinated,...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd, OVP disbursing officers: 'Security officers' handled confidential funds

DepEd, OVP disbursing officers: 'Security officers' handled confidential funds

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education and Office of the Vice President’s confidential funds were not directly paid to informants...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ eyes grave threats, sedition raps, disbarment vs VP

DOJ eyes grave threats, sedition raps, disbarment vs VP

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte may face charges of grave threats and sedition over her assassination remarks against President...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI to issue subpoena vs VP Sara

NBI to issue subpoena vs VP Sara

By Daphne Galvez | 14 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will summon Vice President Sara Duterte to explain her public declaration that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House panel lifts detention order for 4 OVP officials cited in contempt

House panel lifts detention order for 4 OVP officials cited in contempt

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability granted furlough to four of Vice President Sara Duterte's...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on Alice Guo&rsquo;s escape, POGOs for November 26

LIVE: Senate hearing on Alice Guo’s escape, POGOs for November 26

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality with the Committees on Migrant Workers, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas, diesel up by over P1

Gas, diesel up by over P1

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Motorists should brace for yet another spike at the pump as fuel prices are set to increase by as much as P1.15 per liter...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers want 25,000 agricultural extension workers returned to DA

Farmers want 25,000 agricultural extension workers returned to DA

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Farmers’ groups on Monday pushed for the return of at least 25,000 agricultural extension workers to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with