Palace: Nothing to hide in Duterte ICC case as Cabinet execs skip hearings

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Wednesday defended its decision to bar Cabinet officials from attending future Senate hearings on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC), asserting that the administration has been transparent and has “nothing to hide.”

Malacañang issued the statement after Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin informed Sen. Imee Marcos, the president’s sister, that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s secretaries would no longer participate in upcoming hearings.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro reiterated Bersamin’s position, that Cabinet officials had already disclosed sufficient information during the March 20 hearing.

Castro also said Imee Marcos had already come up with her own set of preliminary findings, which included allegations of "glaring violations" committed by Bongbong’s officials during Duterte’s arrest.

“It cannot be said that we did not respond to her questions if it is in aid of legislation. So obviously what our cabinet officials said is enough for her to make a law about this,” Castro said in Filipino.

Their non-attendance, Castro said, was not an attempt to conceal information.

“There is nothing to hide; the very long time spent in the first hearing is enough for our cabinet officials to say what needs to be said about the surrender of former President Duterte to the ICC,” she said.

Polarized reactions. Duterte’s arrest and handover to the ICC has been subject to both intense scrutiny and praise. Supporters of the former president have slammed the move, while families of victims slain during his drug war view it as a step toward justice.

Duterte’s drug war saw the deaths of at least 6,000 people, but the number could go as high as 30,000, according to rights groups. Despite thousands of confirmed deaths, there have only been four known convictions connected to the drug war.

One of the most notable statements at Imee Marcos’ March 20 hearing came from Justice Secretary Boying Remulla, who admitted that there was a “failure of the justice system” during Duterte’s presidency.