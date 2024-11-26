^

LIVE: Senate hearing on Alice Guo’s escape, POGOs for November 26

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality with the Committees on Migrant Workers, and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs has resumed the inquiry into the illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators and the alleged involvement of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo in such operations on Tuesday morning, November 26.

Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros is leading the investigation, which is expected to wrap up today.

The hearing is expected to determine alleged China’s espionage activities disguised as POGOs and the role of Guo, suspected Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, in these activities.

Guo, who previously attended the series of Senate probe, hinted at having a bigger boss.

The Chinese espionage activities speculations were reinforced after the release of a documentary by Al Jazeera which featured tycoon She Zhijiang, a detainee in Thailand.

The detained fugitive wanted in Beijing for illegal online gambling operations, claimed that he once spied for China and was recruited by a man from the Philippines. He also claimed that Guo, worked for China’s Ministry of State Security, the main agency overseeing foreign intelligence.

Watch the Senate hearing on November 26. 

ALICE GUO

POGO

SENATE
Philstar
