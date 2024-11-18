^

Comelec drops social media registration rule for candidates' supporters

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 1:24pm
Residents fill up forms as they line up at a Commission on Elections satellite voter's registration at a mall in Masinag, Antipolo, Rizal on Aug. 20, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has scaled back its social media registration guidelines to exempt private individuals and campaign supporters from declaring their accounts with the poll body for next year's elections.

Only official social media accounts of candidates and political parties must now register with electoral authorities, according to the poll body, which publicized changes to its social media guidelines on Monday, November 18. 

"Only the candidates and their authorized representatives, as well as authorized representatives of registered political parties, coalitions, and party-list organizations, may submit registration forms," the amended resolution stated.

The amended guidelines mark a major shift from the original Comelec guidelines that required registration from any person or entity creating content designed to promote or defeat candidates for next year's midterm and Bangsamoro polls.

This policy revision comes after the Makabayan bloc wrote to the Comelec on October 30 raising concerns about potential restrictions on free speech and privacy rights under the original Comelec Resolution 11064, which they said was "overbroad."

The original resolution had sparked widespread concern among social media users who worried their content could be subject to takedowns and their accounts blocked under a broad definition of disinformation, said the letter, which was signed by current and former Makabayan lawmakers.

The Comelec said it decided to limit the scope of the guidelines "after conducting consultations and meetings with concerned stakeholders [where] the issue of safeguarding the freedom of expression of private individuals was duly raised and deliberated upon."  

Amendments to Comelec Resolution No. 11064 Amended guidelines Original guidelines
Article III, Section 1 All official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs, and other online and internet-based campaign platforms of candidates, parties, intending to participate in the 2025 national and local elections and parliamentary elections shall be duly registered with the EID. All official social media accounts, websites, digital and internet-based campaign platforms to be registered - All official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs, and other online and internet-based campaign platforms of candidates, and parties intending to participate in the 2025 national and local elections and parliamentary elections, and their respective campaign teams, and those created, or managed by any person or entity, other than the candidates or parties themselves, that are primarily designed or primarily used to promote the election or defeat of a particular candidate or candidates, shall be duly registered with the EID.


While relaxing requirements for private individuals, Comelec's amended guidelines maintain the same oversight of official campaign channels. Registered accounts must still submit notarized affidavits pledging to avoid disinformation and foreign interference, specifically regarding the electoral process and Comelec operations. 

Under the new guidelines, the Comelec can also no longer request the takedown of social media posts from private individuals engaged in an electoral campaign who violate campaign rules. It can still do so for official campaign channels.

For next year's elections, the Comelec will consider the use of fake accounts, deepfakes and "fake news" as election offenses, although how closely it can monitor the activities of all poll bets — and the willingness of platforms to grant its takedown requests — remain to be seen.

Candidates have until December 13 to comply with the social media registration deadline, according to the resolution.

