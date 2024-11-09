Kanlaon Volcano spews ash for over an hour on November 9

Captured by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory’s telescopic camera, the ash event at Kanlaon Volcano on Nov. 9, 2024 lasted for one hour and 16 minutes from 5:46 a.m. to 7:02 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island emitted volcanic ash for over an hour on Saturday, November 9.

Phivolcs released close-up footage on Saturday morning, showing volcanic ash emissions from the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano.

Captured by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory’s telescopic camera, the ash event at Kanlaon Volcano lasted for one hour and 16 minutes from 5:46 a.m. to 7:02 a.m.

The ash event produced light-gray plumes that rose as high as 750 meters above the crater before drifting southwest, attributed to the volcano's increased and continuous degassing.

"No detectable seismic or infrasound signals were recorded,” Phivolcs said on X (formerly X).

In the past 24 hours as of 12 a.m. on Saturday, Phivolcs said Kanlaon Volcano experienced a total of 28 volcanic earthquakes.

In Saturday's bulletin, Phivolcs said that Kanlaon Volcano recorded a total of 28 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours, as of 12 a.m.

It also reported sulfur dioxide emissions at 4,701 tonnes per day, down from 7,378 tonnes per day on November 7.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from Kanlaon Volcano have remained elevated since the June 3, 2024 eruption, according to time-series data from Phivolcs.

Phivolcs reported that measurements taken on November 8, showed an average of 4,701 tonnes of SO2 emitted per day.

The data, gathered through the Flyspec-V3 campaign, also shows that emissions have been particularly high since the June eruption.

The Flyspec-V3 campaign has been tracking Kanlaon’s SO2 emissions since 2017, using both moving and stationary measurements.

Phivolcs has maintained Kanlaon Volcano at Alert Level 2, indicating increasing unrest.