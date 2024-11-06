AFP tight-lipped on purpose of new intelligence unit

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines remains guarded about the specific functions of its newly established intelligence command, which has been operating since August.

When pressed for details about the unit's specific role, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla provided broad statements, saying it was created "to enhance the nation’s intelligence capabilities in response to evolving security challenges."

"This renewed establishment addresses the pressing need for a more adaptive and efficient intelligence,” Padilla told reporters on Wednesday, November 6.

Padilla said the unit, officially called the AFP Intelligence Command, was activated on August 21.

Questions about how the new unit would differ from the military's existing intelligence bodies were met with reserved responses.

"We prefer not to respond in detail at this time," Padilla said. "We are focused on enhancing coordination across all intelligence units to ensure a unified approach to emerging threats."

The military already has the Intelligence Service of the AFP (ISAFP), which is its main intelligence arm.

This is different from the AFP's Counter-intelligence Group, which the AFP reactivated in January as ordered by Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro. It was first activated in December 1989 and then deactivated in 1995. Its main function is to protect the military from sabotage.

This comes as the AFP includes information warfighting exercises for the first time in its military-wide joint drills this month. Over 3,000 troops from the Navy, Air Force and the Army will join the exercises.

AFP Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said he expects "almost all" of the AFP to be focused on territorial defense by next year.