DOJ to probe Filipino facilitators of French artist jailed for child rape livestream

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 3:21pm
Silhouette of a child and an adult.
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Trigger warning: Rape, sexual abuse

 

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating and will prosecute Filipino facilitators involved in the online sexual abuse of preteen girls perpetrated by a detained graphic artist in France.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 5, the DOJ said it is collaborating with the National Coordination Center Against OSAEC (Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children) and CSAEM (Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials), along with the Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center, to investigate the case and hold the Filipino facilitators accountable.

“This case sends a powerful message that child exploitation, whether online or offline, will not be tolerated. The government  will continue to work diligently with international partners to  ensure that offenders are brought to justice and that our children are safeguarded from such crimes,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a statement. 

The statement follows the conviction of Bouhalem Bouchiba, a French graphic artist from Paris, who was found guilty of complicity in the rape of hundreds of girls, human trafficking, and viewing child pornography online.

Bouchiba orchestrated livestreamed sexual abuse of children and preteen girls mostly from the Philippines.. 

The DOJ also announced plans to collaborate with money service businesses and social media platforms to prevent the flow of funds toward illegal child exploitation content and restrict access to harmful sites.

'Dobo' as OSAEC

Direct order-based sexual abuse, also known as "Dobo," is one of the cases of OSAEC that is primarily committed in the Philippines, according to a study by Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service.

In an October 2023 report, the agency identified the Philippines as a hub for Dobo, where minors are exploited in live-streamed abuse at the request of buyers.

The buyers, mostly European nationals, not only pay for abuses but may also direct how they are conducted, issuing instructions to the seller either in advance or during the live session.

In some cases, a buyer pays someone else to abuse a child, while in others, the child may abuse themselves.

Buyers often request multiple children to engage in sexual acts with one another.

From January 2018 to January 2023, France reported four cases of Dobo involving Filipino facilitators.

 

Victims of sexual abuse can report cases to the CHR Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division through the following contact details:

