^

Headlines

Marcos commits to intesify disaster preparedness after 'Kristine', 'Leon'

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 6:04pm
Marcos commits to intesify disaster preparedness after 'Kristine', 'Leon'
Rescuers evacuate a family from their submerged house brought about from Tropical Storm Trami in Bula town, Camarines Sur province, South of Manila on October 26, 2024. In the hard-hit Bicol region, residents trapped on the roofs and upper floors of their homes were still awaiting desperately needed assistance, officials told AFP.
AFP / Zalarian Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. committed to enhance disaster response and risk reduction efforts following the devastation caused by two deadly storms that struck the Philippines in the past two weeks. 

Marcos said on Friday, November 1, that facing extreme weather conditions exacerbated by climate change is not new to Filipinos, emphasizing the country’s need to bolster disaster risk reduction initiatives in both public and private sectors.

“Bahagi na talaga ito ng pamumuhay natin. Itinuturing high risk ang ating bansa sa epekto ng climate change kaya kailangan natin maging magaling sa larangan na ito,” the president said in a vlog. 

(This is really part of our lives. Our country is considered high risk to the impacts of climate change, so we need to perform well in this area.)

The Philippines has witnessed increasingly extreme heat and rainfall compared to previous years, Marcos said, to the point that current precipitation levels are reaching record-breaking amounts and flooding areas that have never experienced such inundation before. 

“May mga lugar na hindi pa binabaha kahit kailan pero lumulubog na ngayon sa maikli at mabilis na panahon. Tumataas kaagad ang tubig dahil sa bigat ng pagbuhos ng ulan,” he explained.

(There are areas that have never experienced flooding before but are now submerged in a short span of time. The water rises rapidly due to the intensity of the rainfall.)

Marcos said that this has led to overwhelmed flood control systems, as rains dumped by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in the Bicol Region alone is twice the amount recorded during Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.

In response, Marcos said the government will prioritize reducing fatalities and the number of affected families while ensuring safeguards for small communities and their livelihoods.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the combined effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon have claimed 150 lives as of November 1. Around 122 people have also been reported injured and 30 are still missing.

Meanwhile, agricultural and infrastructure damages have reached over P11 billion, heavily impacting rice production, roads, schools and flood control. 

On All Saints' Day, the president also urged the public to remember not only their deceased loved ones but also the victims of Kristine and Leon.

“Maaasahan ninyo pagtitibayin pa ang ating national at local disaster risk reduction at response,” he added. 

(You can expect the government to strengthen our national and local disaster risk reduction and response efforts.)

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

DISASTER RISK REDUCTION

KRISTINE

LEON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Risa eyes contempt rap vs Duterte for foul words

Risa eyes contempt rap vs Duterte for foul words

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
If former president Rodrigo Duterte again uses foul language during the next Senate hearing on his bloody crackdown on drugs,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2025 Regular holidays and special non-working days

LIST: 2025 Regular holidays and special non-working days

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang has released the official list of holidays and non-working days for 2025.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. ratings stable, big drop for Sara &ndash; OCTA

Marcos Jr. ratings stable, big drop for Sara – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos continue to trust and approve of the performance of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Against all odds: How public schools of a 4th class city beat Metro Manila

Against all odds: How public schools of a 4th class city beat Metro Manila

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Despite operating on a shoestring budget, two public schools from the fourth-class Gapan City outperformed over 300 public...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE: No work, no pay on Undas

DOLE: No work, no pay on Undas

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Employees who will not work today and tomorrow will not be paid, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 27,000 passengers flock to ports in early hours of All Saints' Day

Over 27,000 passengers flock to ports in early hours of All Saints' Day

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard reported a significant surge in passengers during the early morning hours of All Saints' Day,...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon spews ash for 19 minutes on November 1

Kanlaon spews ash for 19 minutes on November 1

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Captured by the Canlaon City Observation station’s IP Camera, the ash event at Kanlaon Volcano lasted for 19 minutes...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Mixed adjustments expected in oil prices next week

Mixed adjustments expected in oil prices next week

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Motorists can expect slight fuel price adjustments in the first week of November, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with