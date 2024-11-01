Marcos commits to intesify disaster preparedness after 'Kristine', 'Leon'

Rescuers evacuate a family from their submerged house brought about from Tropical Storm Trami in Bula town, Camarines Sur province, South of Manila on October 26, 2024. In the hard-hit Bicol region, residents trapped on the roofs and upper floors of their homes were still awaiting desperately needed assistance, officials told AFP.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. committed to enhance disaster response and risk reduction efforts following the devastation caused by two deadly storms that struck the Philippines in the past two weeks.

Marcos said on Friday, November 1, that facing extreme weather conditions exacerbated by climate change is not new to Filipinos, emphasizing the country’s need to bolster disaster risk reduction initiatives in both public and private sectors.

“Bahagi na talaga ito ng pamumuhay natin. Itinuturing high risk ang ating bansa sa epekto ng climate change kaya kailangan natin maging magaling sa larangan na ito,” the president said in a vlog.

(This is really part of our lives. Our country is considered high risk to the impacts of climate change, so we need to perform well in this area.)

The Philippines has witnessed increasingly extreme heat and rainfall compared to previous years, Marcos said, to the point that current precipitation levels are reaching record-breaking amounts and flooding areas that have never experienced such inundation before.

“May mga lugar na hindi pa binabaha kahit kailan pero lumulubog na ngayon sa maikli at mabilis na panahon. Tumataas kaagad ang tubig dahil sa bigat ng pagbuhos ng ulan,” he explained.

(There are areas that have never experienced flooding before but are now submerged in a short span of time. The water rises rapidly due to the intensity of the rainfall.)

Marcos said that this has led to overwhelmed flood control systems, as rains dumped by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in the Bicol Region alone is twice the amount recorded during Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.

In response, Marcos said the government will prioritize reducing fatalities and the number of affected families while ensuring safeguards for small communities and their livelihoods.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the combined effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon have claimed 150 lives as of November 1. Around 122 people have also been reported injured and 30 are still missing.

Meanwhile, agricultural and infrastructure damages have reached over P11 billion, heavily impacting rice production, roads, schools and flood control.

On All Saints' Day, the president also urged the public to remember not only their deceased loved ones but also the victims of Kristine and Leon.

“Maaasahan ninyo pagtitibayin pa ang ating national at local disaster risk reduction at response,” he added.

(You can expect the government to strengthen our national and local disaster risk reduction and response efforts.)