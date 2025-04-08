^

Planes told to stay away from Kanlaon Volcano

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 9:56am
Planes told to stay away from Kanlaon Volcano
A thermal image of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island spewing plumes on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
Screenshot from Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) told flights to steer clear of Kanlaon Volcano beginning Tuesday, April 8, following its eruption. 

Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island erupted early Tuesday morning. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, however, said Alert Level 3 is maintained over the volcano. 

“The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for flights near Mt. Kanlaon, with vertical limits from the surface up to 22,000 feet,” the agency said in a statement. 

The NOTAM takes effect 8:20 a.m. today, April 8 until 5:51 a.m., Wednesday, April 9. 

“Flight operators are advised to avoid flying near the volcano due to the potential hazards posed by volcanic ash,” the CAAP said. 

Alert Level 3 means that there is a high level of volcanic unrest. It is characterized by the presence of volcanic earthquakes and forceful steam or ash ejections from the volcano. 

CAAP

KANLAON VOLCANO

NEGROS
