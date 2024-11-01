^

Headlines

'Kristine' causes over P11 billion in agrictultural, infrastructure damages

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 4:49pm
'Kristine' causes over P11 billion in agrictultural, infrastructure damages
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine damages and floods rice fields in Barangay Causip, Bula, Camarines Sur on Oct. 26, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Noel B. Pabalete

MANILA, Philippines — Agricultural and infrastructure losses from Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine" have exceeded P11 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Friday, November 1.  

About 40%, or P4.468 billion, are attributed to agricultural damages, while infrastructure damages have reached P6.830 billion.

The storm has damaged a total of 852 infrastructure assets, including 250 roads, 151 schools and 117 flood control structures. Other affected infrastructure includes government facilities, health centers, bridges and utility service facilities. 

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported a higher estimate of agricultural losses. Over the past two days, they identified an additional P1.45 billion in damages, bringing the total estimated agricultural losses to P4.85 billion.

As of Thursday, October 31, the DA’s latest report indicated the P4.85 billion in agricultural damage stems from an increase in both the volume of production loss and the number of affected farmers.

The loss of crops has surged from 174,087 metric tons on October 29 to 580,367 metric tons following just two days of assessment by DA Regional Field Offices.

Palay production remains the most affected crop, with losses totaling P4.12 billion and 509,852 metric tons in volume. 

According to the DA, nearly four in ten hectares of affected rice fields have been completely damaged, majority of which are located in Bicol.

High-value crops, accounting for P554.83 million in losses, followed palay. These include bananas, mangoes, pineapples, cacao, rubber, garlic and onions.

Damage to high-value crops was concentrated in three regions: Mimaropa, Central Luzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), with a quarter of the affected agricultural land being completely damaged.

Meanwhile, infrastructure losses, including irrigation facilities, farm structures and machinery, totaled P76.71 million, primarily in Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

Other agricultural products destroyed by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine include corn, poultry and livestock, fish catch and cassava. Here is the breakdown of how much was lost for each:

  • Corn: P62.38 million
  • Livestock and poultry: P12.14 million
  • Fish: P11.20 million
  • Cassava: P10.38 million

As more areas were assessed, the proportion of completely damaged cassava land — mostly in Bicol and Eastern Visayas — decreased to 38.84%, covering 53 hectares.

For corn, 388 hectares of land — 18.87% of the 2,056 hectares affected — have been deemed unsalvageable. This mainly occurred in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and Bicol. 

About 5,497 farm animals were killed due to the storm, largely in the Ilocos region. This includes swine, chicken, cattle, carabao, goat, sheep, horse, quail, ducks and guinea fowl. 

Fish losses were primarily in Central Luzon, totaling 66 metric tons. The affected fresh fish include tilapia, carp, milkfish, and catfish, as well as shrimp, crab and seaweed.

Of the 105,166 hectares of land affected, the DA estimates that 35.15% can no longer be recovered.  

Meanwhile, the number of farmers facing unsalvageable crops and flood-damaged plantations has increased by 50.57%, reaching a total of 120,315 affected farmers and fisherfolk.

The DA also anticipates further losses as field validation of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine's impacts continues. Price monitoring of agricultural commodities is also underway to track any market price increases. 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

KRISTINE

PALAY

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Risa eyes contempt rap vs Duterte for foul words

Risa eyes contempt rap vs Duterte for foul words

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
If former president Rodrigo Duterte again uses foul language during the next Senate hearing on his bloody crackdown on drugs,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2025 Regular holidays and special non-working days

LIST: 2025 Regular holidays and special non-working days

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang has released the official list of holidays and non-working days for 2025.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. ratings stable, big drop for Sara &ndash; OCTA

Marcos Jr. ratings stable, big drop for Sara – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos continue to trust and approve of the performance of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Against all odds: How public schools of a 4th class city beat Metro Manila

Against all odds: How public schools of a 4th class city beat Metro Manila

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Despite operating on a shoestring budget, two public schools from the fourth-class Gapan City outperformed over 300 public...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE: No work, no pay on Undas

DOLE: No work, no pay on Undas

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Employees who will not work today and tomorrow will not be paid, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 27,000 passengers flock to ports in early hours of All Saints' Day

Over 27,000 passengers flock to ports in early hours of All Saints' Day

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard reported a significant surge in passengers during the early morning hours of All Saints' Day,...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon spews ash for 19 minutes on November 1

Kanlaon spews ash for 19 minutes on November 1

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Captured by the Canlaon City Observation station’s IP Camera, the ash event at Kanlaon Volcano lasted for 19 minutes...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Mixed adjustments expected in oil prices next week

Mixed adjustments expected in oil prices next week

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Motorists can expect slight fuel price adjustments in the first week of November, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with