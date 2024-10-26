DepEd studying policy on use of AI in schools

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education is studying the possibility of crafting a policy standard on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara yesterday said DepEd recognizes the benefits of AI not just for students but also for teachers, as it can be used to help with research and make the delivery of lessons easier.

“We at DepEd are really studying the possibilities with AI. It really has many benefits both for teachers and students. Teachers can save a lot of time with the help of AI. Also, students can go ahead with studying lessons in advance with the help of AI,” Angara said.

Angara, however, said the DepEd is also aware that AI technology is open to abuse or irresponsible use, such as cheating in exams or papers.

“That’s why we should really have a policy on its use. Students must respect and follow if, say, the teacher told them that they cannot use AI [in their assignment or exam],” he said.

“We should also have applications that would police the use of AI. Teachers should have a way of detecting if the students used AI in their work. So, it’s not only the students who should be up to date with the technology but the principals and teachers as well,” he added.

Angara said the DepEd might soon craft a policy or guidelines which shall be implemented in schools regarding the extent and limitations in the use of AI.

Curriculum review

The Teacher Education Council (TEC), an attached agency of DepEd, has launched a nationwide online survey as part of its ongoing review and redesign of the pre-service education curriculum for teachers.

“The responses gathered from this survey will provide valuable input for the Council’s ongoing curriculum review efforts,” the DepEd said.

The online survey for teachers and education stakeholders include subjects as well as training that should be included in the curriculum.

Consultations will also be held with private and public stakeholders as well as education experts, practitioners and people in academe before the presentation of the curriculum review results in November.

In its website, the TEC said the review and redesign of the education curriculum for teachers is in accordance with Section 8 (c) of Republic Act 11713, otherwise known as the Excellence in Teacher Education Act, wherein the TEC was tasked to “set and mandate basic requirements for teacher education programs.”

The TEC said the same law also directs the council to “ensure that such minimum requirements [for teacher education programs] are implemented by the Commission on Higher Education.