Walang Pasok: Supreme Court, other courts due to effects of ‘Kristine’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 11:38am
The Guinobatan-Jovellar Road in Barangay Quitago Section, Albay is currently unpassable due to a landslide amid the continuous rain showers brought by #KristinePH on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
Rep. Fernando “Didi” Cabredo via FB

MANILA, Philippines — Work in courts across Luzon on Wednesday, October 23, is suspended due to inclement weather caused by tropical storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami).

The Supreme Court suspended work in first and second-level courts in Luzon (Judicial Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B and V and the National Capital Judicial Region) due to the stormy weather.

 

The Supreme Court also suspended its operations in all of its offices.

However, its skeletal workforce shall continue operating on the court’s docket-receiving section of the judicial records office and cash collection and disbursement division, financial management and budget office.

Operations in the anti-graft court, the Sandiganbayan and appellate courts Court of Appeals and Court of Tax Appeals.


 

