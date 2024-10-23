Walang Pasok: Supreme Court, other courts due to effects of ‘Kristine’

The Guinobatan-Jovellar Road in Barangay Quitago Section, Albay is currently unpassable due to a landslide amid the continuous rain showers brought by #KristinePH on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Work in courts across Luzon on Wednesday, October 23, is suspended due to inclement weather caused by tropical storm “Kristine” (international name: Trami).

The Supreme Court suspended work in first and second-level courts in Luzon (Judicial Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B and V and the National Capital Judicial Region) due to the stormy weather.

WORK SUSPENSION: Work in all first and second level courts and offices in Luzon (Judicial Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B, and V, and the National Capital Judicial Region) is suspended on October 23, 2024 due to inclement weather.



Courts and offices in Luzon should be accessible… pic.twitter.com/12abIeEpgn — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) October 22, 2024

The Supreme Court also suspended its operations in all of its offices.

However, its skeletal workforce shall continue operating on the court’s docket-receiving section of the judicial records office and cash collection and disbursement division, financial management and budget office.

