Six local holidays declared in May

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working holidays in six towns to mark various local celebrations and commemorations in May.



The proclamations — Nos. 849 to 854 — were all signed on April 8 and released by the Official Gazette on Friday, April 11.



In Bauan, Batangas, a special holiday was declared on May 2 in celebration of the annual Sublian Festival, held in honor of the Holy Cross, according to Proclamation 849.



Meanwhile, Proclamation 850 designates May 5 as a special non-working day in Santiago City, Isabela in observance of its 31st cityhood anniversary.



May 5 was also declared a holiday in Kapangan, Benguet through Proclamation 851 to mark the birth anniversary of the late Gov. Bado Dangwa, who was born in the town in 1905. Dangwa served as a Philippine Army officer during World War II and was governor of Benguet from 1953 to 1963.



Roxas, Cotabato will observe a special holiday on May 8 under Proclamation 852 to commemorate its 58th founding anniversary.



Two other towns will also mark local celebrations with special holidays: San Jose, Negros Oriental on May 9 for its charter day (Proclamation 853) and Uyugan, Batanes on May 20 for its foundation day (Proclamation 854).



The proclamations urge local government units and concerned agencies to ensure the appropriate observance of the declared holidays.