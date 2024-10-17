^

Headlines

Bayan Muna appeals to Supreme Court to block PhilHealth funds transfer

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 9:29am
Bayan Muna appeals to Supreme Court to block PhilHealth funds transfer
Former Bayan Muna representatives Neri Colmenares, Teddy Casiño and Ferdinand Gaite filed a supplemental petition before the Supreme Court on October 16.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bayan Muna party-list representatives Neri Colmenares and Teddy Casiño filed a supplemental petition before the Supreme Court, asking the high court to halt the transfer of unused funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to the National Treasury.

This petition is the second one filed before the high court on October 16, following a similar petition by 1Sambayan concerning the transfer of PhilHealth's unused funds to state coffers.

In their petition, Bayan Muna requested that the Supreme Court stop the transfer of funds that have yet to be transferred to the National Treasury.

On Wednesday, October 16, the third tranche of the unused funds, amounting to P30 billion, is expected to be transferred. The first tranche of P20 billion was transferred on May 10, and the second tranche of P10 billion was transferred on August 21.

This means there is still P29.9 billion remaining in the unused funds of the state health insurance agency.

Bayan Muna also asked the high court to issue a status quo ante order, hoping to return the transferred funds to PhilHealth.

“In the alternative, petitioners pray that a Status Quo Ante Order be immediately issued restraining Respondents and all persons acting under their authority from enforcing the said transfer and for the return of the Php 30 billion already transferred on May 10 and August 21, 2024, respectively,” the petition read.

Bayan Muna is the second petitioner regarding the fund transfer; they filed their main petition on September 6.

The first petition was filed by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III and former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno on August 2, challenging the same Department of Finance circular.

Before Bayan's supplemental petition, 1Sambayan, which includes former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, lawyer Howard Calleja, former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, and other former government officials, also filed a petition against the Department of Finance circular permitting the transfer of PhilHealth funds.

vuukle comment

BAYAN MUNA

NERI COLMENARES

PHILHEALTH

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy, 65 Senate bets get Comelec nod

Quiboloy, 65 Senate bets get Comelec nod

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Elections released yesterday a partial list of aspirants allowed to join the May 2025 senatorial race.
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs &lsquo;strong&rsquo;

Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs ‘strong’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Mere denials cannot overturn the testimonial as well as documentary evidence linking officials of the previous administration...
Headlines
fbtw
House: VP Sara&rsquo;s P1.3 billion budget cut in 2025 final

House: VP Sara’s P1.3 billion budget cut in 2025 final

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Administration and opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives stood pat on their decision to keep the slashed P1.3-billion...
Headlines
fbtw

NSC: Amnesty International report ‘misleading’

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The National Security Council slammed Amnesty International yesterday for its recent report accusing the Marcos administration of stifling dissent and freedom of expression in the Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House joint committee has invited former President Rodrigo Duterte, along with senators Bong Go and Ronald “Bato”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Retail price of ginger hits P350/kilo

Retail price of ginger hits P350/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura yesterday asked the Department of Agriculture to inspect cold storage...
Headlines
fbtw

SMAC donates P14.93 million to Globe’s Hapag Movement

10 hours ago
A P14.93-million donation to telco giant Globe’s hunger alleviation program Hapag Movement has been given by SMAC, the loyalty card of retail giant SM.
Headlines
fbtw
Manalo to meet Thai top diplomat

Manalo to meet Thai top diplomat

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will undertake his first official visit to Thailand tomorrow, upon the invitation...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;POGOs go micro, operating underground&rsquo;

‘POGOs go micro, operating underground’

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Despite the directive of President Marcos for them to cease operations, several Philippine offshore gaming operators appear...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress urged to pass measure imposing margin-based taxes, royalties for mining firms

Congress urged to pass measure imposing margin-based taxes, royalties for mining firms

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 15 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged Congress to pass the proposed legislation rationalizing the taxation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with