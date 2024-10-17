Bayan Muna appeals to Supreme Court to block PhilHealth funds transfer

Former Bayan Muna representatives Neri Colmenares, Teddy Casiño and Ferdinand Gaite filed a supplemental petition before the Supreme Court on October 16.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bayan Muna party-list representatives Neri Colmenares and Teddy Casiño filed a supplemental petition before the Supreme Court, asking the high court to halt the transfer of unused funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to the National Treasury.

This petition is the second one filed before the high court on October 16, following a similar petition by 1Sambayan concerning the transfer of PhilHealth's unused funds to state coffers.

In their petition, Bayan Muna requested that the Supreme Court stop the transfer of funds that have yet to be transferred to the National Treasury.

On Wednesday, October 16, the third tranche of the unused funds, amounting to P30 billion, is expected to be transferred. The first tranche of P20 billion was transferred on May 10, and the second tranche of P10 billion was transferred on August 21.

This means there is still P29.9 billion remaining in the unused funds of the state health insurance agency.

Bayan Muna also asked the high court to issue a status quo ante order, hoping to return the transferred funds to PhilHealth.

“In the alternative, petitioners pray that a Status Quo Ante Order be immediately issued restraining Respondents and all persons acting under their authority from enforcing the said transfer and for the return of the Php 30 billion already transferred on May 10 and August 21, 2024, respectively,” the petition read.

Bayan Muna is the second petitioner regarding the fund transfer; they filed their main petition on September 6.

The first petition was filed by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III and former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno on August 2, challenging the same Department of Finance circular.

Before Bayan's supplemental petition, 1Sambayan, which includes former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, lawyer Howard Calleja, former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, and other former government officials, also filed a petition against the Department of Finance circular permitting the transfer of PhilHealth funds.