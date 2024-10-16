^

Headlines

Petition No. 3 challenges P89.9-B PhilHealth fund transfer

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 3:20pm
Petition No. 3 challenges P89.9-B PhilHealth fund transfer
Petitioners from 1Sambayan along with former Commission on Audit Commissioner Heidi Mendoza, former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno filing a petition before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — A third petition challenging the transfer of P89.9 billion in unused funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to the National Treasury was filed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 16.

The latest filing coincides with the expected transfer of the third tranche of funds to the national coffers.

The petitioners, including members of the 1Sambayan coalition, former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, and former high-ranking government officials, filed for certiorari and prohibition along with a temporary restraining order to halt the funds' transfer.

Accompanying the petitioners are former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno, former Commission on Audit Commissioner Heidi Mendoza and former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

Constitutional challenge. The petition assails the Department of Finance circular issued in February 2024 that allowed the fund transfer, citing a constitutional provision that limits the authority to transfer appropriations to certain high-ranking officials.

The petitioners argue that Finance Secretary Ralph Recto is not among those authorized to make such transfers.

"The Constitution provides that 'No law shall be passed authorizing any transfer of appropriations; however, the President, the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and the heads of Constitutional Commissions may, by law, be authorized to augment any item in the general appropriations law for their respective offices from savings in other items of their respective appropriations,'" the petition states.

The petitioners contend that PhilHealth funds are "special funds" that cannot be classified as government savings. They argue that these funds cannot be transferred unless their purpose has been fulfilled or abandoned, which is not the case for PhilHealth.

As of the filing, PhilHealth has already transferred P30 billion in two tranches, with the third tranche of P30 billion expected to be transferred on the same day as the petition filing.

Legal implications. The petition suggests that the transfer authorized by Recto could constitute technical malversation, a crime under the Revised Penal Code.

Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales indicated that criminal or administrative charges could be filed against responsible individuals if law violations are proven.

“The transfer of special PhilHealth funds to the national treasury constitutes technical malversation because Respondents applied public funds to another use other than that for which PhilHealth funds were appropriated,” the petition read.

The petitioners argue for a temporary restraining order, claiming irreparable damage once the funds are disbursed. "There is irreparable damage because once the P89.9 billion is disbursed, Sec. Recto cannot return the money because the amount is so huge. His assets will not be sufficient to pay for the damage," the petition states.

Previous petitions

This is the third petition filed on the PhilHealth fund transfer. The Supreme Court has consolidated the previous two petitions and set oral arguments for January 2025.

In response, the Office of the Solicitor General has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the pleas, arguing that the challenged Department of Finance Circular and the General Appropriations Act are constitutional and do not violate the people's right to health.

vuukle comment

ANTONIO CARPIO

CONCHITA CARPIO-MORALES

GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT

HEIDI MENDOZA

PHILHEALTH

SUPREME COURT

UNPROGRAMMED FUNDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs &lsquo;strong&rsquo;

Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs ‘strong’

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Mere denials cannot overturn the testimonial as well as documentary evidence linking officials of the previous administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House joint committee has invited former President Rodrigo Duterte, along with senators Bong Go and Ronald “Bato”...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US hold anti-submarine, coastal defense drills

Philippines, US hold anti-submarine, coastal defense drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
It was a show of force and test of interoperability by the militaries of the Philippines, the United States and other major...
Headlines
fbtw
Harry Roque&rsquo;s wife left Philippines &mdash; Immigration

Harry Roque’s wife left Philippines — Immigration

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
On September 20, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte) said that Mylah has left for Singapore amid the congressional...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate wants to invite POGO kingpin

Senate wants to invite POGO kingpin

By Marc Jason Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The Senate would like to invite alleged Philippine offshore gaming operations kingpin Lin Xunhan, alias Lyu Dong, as the chamber...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PhilHealth transfers another P30 billion to treasury today

PhilHealth transfers another P30 billion to treasury today

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
As the third tranche of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. “excess funds” amounting to P30 billion is set for...
Headlines
fbtw
Group questions Miru contract with Comelec

Group questions Miru contract with Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Following the withdrawal of one of its local partners, technology provider Miru System is being asked by a group advocating...
Headlines
fbtw
House adds P292.2 billion to social services

House adds P292.2 billion to social services

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
A four-person team tasked by Speaker Martin Romualdez to introduce amendments to the P6.352-trillion 2025 national budget...
Headlines
fbtw

Thales offers Philippines state-of-the-art cyber defense system

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Recognizing the country’s need to boost its cyber defense capabilities, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity and defense companies is offering state-of-the-art systems and equipment that will boost...
Headlines
fbtw
QC court junks case vs teacher over &lsquo;VIP&rsquo; convoy traffic video

QC court junks case vs teacher over ‘VIP’ convoy traffic video

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
A Quezon City court has dismissed the case against a school teacher who uploaded a video showing a police officer saying that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with