Immigration nabs 2 Chinese fugitives wanted by China

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 12:51pm
The building of the Bureau of Immigration.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has apprehended two Chinese nationals wanted for deportation as undesirable aliens.

The two foreign nationals were intercepted on separate dates last September as they attempted to leave the country, according to Immigration Commissioner Anthony Viado. 

The Immigration officers flagged their records during routine document processing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), resulting to their arrests.

The first suspect, identified as 26-year-old Shen Hao Dong, was arrested at NAIA Terminal 1 on September 29. 

Shen was about to board a Philippine Airlines flight bound for Xiamen, China, when immigration officers flagged his record. 

According to the bureau, Shen had been ordered deported by the board of commissioners on November 21 last year due to his involvement in prostitution, human trafficking and labor exploitation.

The second suspect, 33-year-old Liu Huan, was apprehended on September 21 at NAIA Terminal 3 as he attempted to board an AirAsia flight to Bangkok, Thailand. 

Liu was the subject of a deportation order dated May 25 of last year, issued after the Chinese government requested his expulsion, along with 15 other Chinese nationals, for their involvement in economic crimes in China.

The pair is currently detained at the bureau’s detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPORTATION

NINOY AQUINO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
