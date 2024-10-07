^

Headlines

Chel Diokno seeks House seat as Akbayan's nominee in 2025

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 7, 2024 | 10:58am
Chel Diokno seeks House seat as Akbayan's nominee in 2025
Akbayan Partylist, led by human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, files certificate of nomination and acceptance on Oct. 7, 2024.
Philstar.com / Dominique Flores

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno officially filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for a seat at the House of Representatives on Monday, October 7, as the first nominee of Akbayan party-list.

Diokno, son of the late Martial Law opposition leader Jose "Pepe" Diokno, is seeking a seat in the lower chamber after two consecutive unsuccessful Senate bids in 2019 and 2022.

Diokno first ran as a senatorial aspirant in 2019 on the opposition slate “Otso Diretso.” He placed the 21st, garnering 6,342,939 votes in a tight 12-position race.

In the 2022 presidential elections, Diokno ran again for Senate on the slate of former Vice President Leni Robredo. He placed 19th, improving his previous ranking, having earned 9,978,444 votes.

Joining Akbayan. He was named the Akbayan first nominee last week, September 28. This was after the progressive group was belatedly declared a winner in the 2022 party-list elections, taking the post that canceled party-list An Waray vacated.

Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan), who was sworn in on September 25, will be the party's second nominee in the 2025 elections, with Moro leader Dadah Ismula as the third nominee.

Akbayan, with Sen. Risa Hontiveros as its highest seated official, also reaffirmed its support for former senators Francis Pangilinan of the Liberal Party and Bam Aquino of Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino in their Senate bids.

Outside his attempts at Congress, Diokno is the founding dean of the De LaSalle University College of Law and the chairperson of the Free Legal Assistance Group or FLAG.

RELATED: How An Waray lost its party-list registration

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

AKBAYAN

CHEL DIOKNO

ELECTIONS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Erwin Tulfo runs for senator, Koko for Marikina congressman

Erwin Tulfo runs for senator, Koko for Marikina congressman

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Senatorial frontrunner Erwin Tulfo yesterday formalized his run by filing his certificate of candidacy for next year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
House to probe Garma&rsquo;s &lsquo;money laundering&rsquo; in United States

House to probe Garma’s ‘money laundering’ in United States

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The next agenda for the House of Representatives quad committee when it holds its next hearing will focus on whether or not...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, SoKor&rsquo;s Yoon to tackle trade, security

President Marcos, SoKor’s Yoon to tackle trade, security

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived yesterday in Manila for a two-day state visit aimed at boosting economic and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil orders &lsquo;heightened vigilance&rsquo; as COC filing deadline nears

Marbil orders ‘heightened vigilance’ as COC filing deadline nears

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday called on police units across the country to intensify...
Headlines
fbtw

Duterte: If you want me to run for mayor…

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 12 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will not run for senator, and remained coy about another bid for Davao city hall.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Filipinos&rsquo; discernment, vigilance key to preventing another Alice Guo&rsquo;

‘Filipinos’ discernment, vigilance key to preventing another Alice Guo’

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez called on the 67 million voters to “practice discernment” and exercise “perpetual...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Include public schools in free Wi-Fi program&rsquo;

‘Include public schools in free Wi-Fi program’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) should ensure a more efficient rollout of the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos designates Cabinet members as representatives to UNESCO

President Marcos designates Cabinet members as representatives to UNESCO

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has designated several Cabinet members and other officials as government representatives to various committees...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan conclude joint military exercises in Cebu

Philippines, Japan conclude joint military exercises in Cebu

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) have concluded various joint military exercises on...
Headlines
fbtw
More party-lists file CONA

More party-lists file CONA

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
More party-list groups have filed their certificates of nomination and acceptance (CONAs) for the May 2025 midterm elect...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with