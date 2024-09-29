^

Diokno eyes House seat as Akbayan nominee

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
September 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, who unsuccessfully ran for the Senate in 2019 and 2022, recently joined Akbayan and was originally gearing up for a third bid for the upper chamber.
Joey Viduya

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno is abandoning his Senate bid, and will instead seek a seat at the House of Representatives as first nominee of Akbayan party-list in the 2025 elections.

Diokno, who unsuccessfully ran for the Senate in 2019 and 2022, recently joined Akbayan and was originally gearing up for a third bid for the upper chamber.

He said his decision to accept the nomination as party-list representative followed a careful process of discernment and consultation.

“From the beginning, we carefully examined all possible avenues to best serve our people. After thorough reflection, we determined that running under the party-list system is not only a principled choice, but also the most pragmatic path to effectively confront the forces of corruption and injustice,” Diokno said in a statement.

“It is an honor to represent Akbayan and push for its principles and buckle down on protecting the welfare of the Filipino people, upholding our democracy and holding the corrupt accountable,” he added.

Akbayan, whose members include de facto opposition head Sen. Risa Hontiveros, just secured a House seat last week after the Supreme Court upheld the cancellation of the registration of An Waray party-list.

The ruling resulted in a vacancy, which prompted the Commission on Elections to proclaim Akbayan, the next party-list that obtained the highest number votes in the 2022 election.

Current Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendaña, who took his oath on Sept. 25, will be the party’s second nominee in the 2025 elections. Moro leader Dadah Ismula will be the third nominee.

Akbayan said it will continue to support former senators Francis Pangilinan of the Liberal Party and Bam Aquino of Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino in their respective bids to reclaim their Senate seats.

“Akbayan remains steadfast in backing senators Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan. We fully support Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ two Senate candidates, and as we campaign for them, we will also work to secure at least three seats for the party,” said Diokno.

A son of a former senator, Diokno is the chairman of the Free Legal Assistance Group or FLAG, a nationwide organization of human rights lawyers. He ran for senator in the last elections under the slate of former vice president Leni Robredo.

Meanwhile, Teodoro Casiño of Bayan Muna on Saturday officially accepted his nomination for senator under the Makabayan Coalition.

In his acceptance speech during the Makabayan Coalition Convention at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila, Casiño vowed to focus on the plight of the masses and the systemic issues that have prevented the country’s progress should he win a Senate seat.

He underscored his commitment to improve the lives of Filipino farmers and fishermen, as well as providing decent jobs and wages for workers.

“We need to dismantle this corrupt system. We need to build a government that is honest, pro-people and patriotic,” Casiño said.

He criticized President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte for backing senatorial candidates belonging to political dynasties.

“They call themselves the ‘Alliance for a New Philippines’ but, my god, if they aren’t incumbents or former senators, they’re siblings or children of senators. That’s not an alliance for change, it’s an alliance for old politics,” Casiño said.

The Makabayan Coalition also announced its 10th candidate in the slate in the person of Mimi Domingo, leader of urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap or Kadamay.

The group said the 48-year-old Domingo, the poorest candidate for a national post in next year’s elections, is no stranger to poverty, as she lost her home to Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.

She vowed to push for lower consumer prices, better livelihood for the poor and affordable housing if she is elected senator next year. –  Emmanuel Tupas

