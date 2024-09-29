Philippines destinations, DOT earn travel award nominations

This undated photo shows the press conference room of the Department of Tourism in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the Department of Tourism earned nominations from two international tourism award-giving bodies, the DOT announced yesterday.

The Philippines will aim to become the World’s Leading Beach Destination, World’s Leading Dive Destination, and World’s Leading Island Destination at the 2024 World Travel Awards to be held in Madeira, Portugal on Nov. 24.

The country was awarded as the world’s leading beach destination twice in 2022 and 2023 and the world’s leading dive destination consecutively from 2019 to 2023.

Manila is also nominated as the World’s Leading City Destination, Cebu as the World’s Leading Wedding Destination and Intramuros as the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

The “Love the Philippines” campaign is also a candidate for the World’s Leading Marketing Campaign, and the DOT as the World’s Leading Tourism Board. The DOT also secured nominations at Asia’s Best of Best Awards.

The “Love the Philippines” campaign was nominated as Best Marketing Campaign, the DOT’s Tourist Assistance Call Center as Best in Service – Customer Support and DOT Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco as Best Woman Leader.

The awarding ceremony will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Nov. 9.

The DOT called on the public to vote online at the World Travel Awards’ and Asia’s Best of Best Awards’ respective websites.