House lawmakers call for human rights budget hike in 2025

MANILA, Philippines — House lawmakers on Tuesday, September 17, expressed their support for a proposed increase in the Commission on Human Rights' (CHR) budget for 2025.

This was proposed following concerns raised by minority lawmakers over the proposed P2.342 million budget cut to one of the line items in the agency’s Human Rights Protection Program.

According to the National Expenditure Program 2025 (NEP), the proposed budget for the agency's program stands at P286.068 million, a 0.8% decrease from CHR’s 2024 allocation of P288.410 million.

While the reduction is relatively small, Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong (Negros Oriental, 1st District), the agency’s budget sponsor, explained that reducing the funds would limit CHR’s capacity to offer better financial and legal assistance to victims of human rights violations (HRV).

If the budget is approved without amendments, the services that will be affected include documentation and management of HRV complaints, forensic and medico-legal services, legal assistance and counseling, financial aid, witness security and other related protection services.

“Without an increase, CHR can only extend as much as P10,000 instead of P30,000. And it can no longer provide for additional legal expenses for those who are seeking justice,” Limkaichong said.

The budget sponsor added that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) approved only P1 million in confidential funds for CHR, the same amount as in 2024, rather than the requested P4 million.

Confidential funds of the CHR are used to fund the “discreet investigation of high profile and grave HRVs” as well as other support for victims and witnesses, Limkaichong said.

HRV cases. Human rights group has documented 1.632 million cases of threats, harassment and intimidation in the country from July 2022 to December 2023.

The group also recorded 207 victims of illegal arrest without detention, 122 victims of illegal arrest and detention, and 546 victims of illegal search and seizure.

Lack of funds for special rights laws

Limkaichong also mentioned that 16 special rights laws, including the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, are short of P271 million in operational funds.

The special rights laws include those addressing crimes against humanity, enforced disappearances, violence against women and children, mental health, child protection and sexual abuse, among others.

Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) recalled how President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently teared up when a survivor of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children shared their story.

“If the president wants to walk the talk, the funding for these portions is necessary,” Brosas said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Marcos on Monday urged government agencies involved in protecting children from abuse to strengthen their efforts.

“By increasing the CHR's budget, we are empowering the agency to better protect and promote the human rights of marginalized and vulnerable sectors of society, particularly the poor,” Brosas said in Filipino.

Overall, the CHR’s proposed 2025 budget is P1.09 billion, reflecting a 13.08% increase over this year’s budget of P981.363 million.