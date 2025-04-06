^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 10:42am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Members of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) segregate campaign posters after conducting an Oplan Baklas operation in various areas of District IV in Quezon City on March 28, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

AFP eyes more missiles, warships, fighter jets

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has revealed the military’s plans to acquire more...
Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A road rage altercation turned fatal after a shooting incident claimed the life of one of four victims in Antipolo City, prompting...
Military joins clean election campaign

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
With just over a month before the May 12 midterm elections, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Commission on Elections and...
3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate investigation into the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte continues to broaden, as Sen. Imee Marcos sets...
Government to continue aid for OFWs detained in Qatar

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The government will continue to provide assistance to the 17 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar who were detained because...
Retaliation? Arrest of Pinoys in China alarms NSC

13 hours ago
The arrest in China of three Filipinos for alleged spying may be in retaliation for the recent arrest for espionage of several...
La Ni&ntilde;a has ended; neutral conditions seen until late 2025

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has confirmed that La Niña conditions...
Marcos vows support for law enforcers

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Amid heightened political noise, President Marcos reaffirmed his commitment to supporting law enforcers and the Filipino people...
Chavit backs Philippines robotics team in world tilt

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson has backed a team of young robotics engineers who will represent the Philippines...
