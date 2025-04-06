^

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 1:50pm
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail
Barangay force multipliers dismantle old tarpaulins of poll candidates as they prepare the designated common poster area at the J. Bracken Covered Court of Barangay Villa Maria Clara as assigned by the local government unit of Quezon City on March 27, 2025.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The 45-day campaign period for local candidates began on Friday, March 28.

Based on the latest Commission on Elections data, a total of 18,320 positions are up for election at both the national and local levels.

For local posts, 82 seats are available for governors and vice governors, 840 for Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, 149 for city mayors and vice mayors, and 1,493 for municipal mayors and vice mayors. Meanwhile, 1,690 seats are open for Sangguniang Panglungsod members and 11,948 for Sangguniang Bayan members.

Follow real-time updates on the local campaign trail here.

Duterte wants to go home ASAP &ndash; Sara

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Detained former president Rodrigo Duterte wants to go home as soon as possible, after nearly a month in the Scheveningen Prison...
AFP eyes more missiles, warships, fighter jets

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has revealed the military’s plans to acquire more...
Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A road rage altercation turned fatal after a shooting incident claimed the life of one of four victims in Antipolo City, prompting...
3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate investigation into the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte continues to broaden, as Sen. Imee Marcos sets...
Military joins clean election campaign

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
With just over a month before the May 12 midterm elections, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Commission on Elections and...
DOH ready to send more medical teams to Myanmar

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health is ready to send additional medical teams to quake-battered Myanmar if needed.
DOT: New direct flights from Canada expected to boost Philippines tourism

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
With the launch of direct Air Canada flights between Vancouver and Manila, the Department of Tourism anticipates more Canadians will be able to visit the country for business and leisure.
Philippines to establish first onion research center

By Christine Boton | 14 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. announced the establishment of the Philippines’ first Onion Research...
Sia&rsquo;s fate up to Pasig voters &ndash; DSWD chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Following congressional candidate Christian Sia’s apology over lewd remarks against single mothers, it is now up to...
Marcos denies funds of PhilHealth already depleted

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday denied that the funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. were already depleted with...
