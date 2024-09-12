^

Headlines

House panel proposes 60% cut to OVP’s P80.7-million rent budget

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 6:23pm
House panel proposes 60% cut to OVPâ��s P80.7-million rent budget
Vice President Sara Duterte answers some queries from the members of the Committee on Appropriations during the deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget for the Office of the Vice President at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Aug. 27, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The House appropriations committee proposed to reduce the rent and lease expenses of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) by about 60% from the requested P80.732 million, a House leader said on Thursday, September 12.  

The rent and lease expenses of an agency are being used to fund the maintenance and operations of the OVP’s offices. 

“So we decided to revert it to the 2022 levels, where our vice president at that time only maintained a single office,” Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina, 2nd District) said in a mix of English and Filipino at a press conference. 

“In the end, if this is the amount of lease available to them, and they were expecting P80 million. But, for example, they only received P32 million, they will have to make do with that,” she added.

Before 2022, the OVP only had one office. It was when Vice President Sara Duterte began her term on July 1, 2022, that her flagship project to establish satellite offices for the OVP was launched. 

The OVP’s satellite offices were built to extend its social services program, which includes burial, medical and calamity assistance, across the country. 

In 2023, the Office of the Executive Secretary said that the OVP had utilized P125 million in confidential funds charged against the 2022 contingent to establish these offices. The transfer of funds was approved by the Office of the President.  

RELATED: Palace: Confidential funds sent to OVP were used for new satellite offices 

What did other lawmakers say?

During the budget deliberations of the OVP’s proposed 2025 budget, lawmakers raised on Tuesday their concern over the office’s average annual use of P53 million, as revealed in the reports of state auditors, to maintain its 10 satellite offices and two extension offices. 

They argue that the purpose of these offices is a “duplication” of other line agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development.  

According to the Commission on Audit (COA), the OVP used this amount to pay for the rent of these offices, as well as other properties and equipment. It is allowed under procurement law, the agency said. 

Meanwhile, another lawmaker reminded the committee how the monthly rental rate of former Vice President Leni Robredo’s office was about P345,744. 

For a year, this sums up to roughly P4.15 million, and this is merely 7.8% of what the OVP under Duterte has been spending for its offices. 

Quimbo, however, pointed out that the OVP under Robredo had only one office, compared to the more than 10 offices under Duterte as vice president.

“It came out during our hearings that there are 10 satellite offices and two extension offices, and this is likely the reason why lease expenses reached P53 million, which is significantly higher compared to previous vice presidents,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

The vice chairperson of the House appropriations committee reiterated that this is just the lower chamber’s proposal to slash the OVP's request of P2.026 billion to P733.2 million is not final.

A bicameral conference with the Senate will also be held to finalize the government budget for different agencies. Plenary debates in the House of Representatives for the General Appropriations Bill will begin on September 16.

The OVP's budget will be deliberated again on September 23.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL BUDGET 2025

OVP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guo allegedly offered P1-billion bribe to settle legal issues &mdash; ex-senator

Guo allegedly offered P1-billion bribe to settle legal issues — ex-senator

By Daphne Galvez | 9 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly offered a bribe worth P1 billion for help with her legal troubles, a former...
Headlines
fbtw
House quadcom cites Harry Roque in contempt again, orders detention

House quadcom cites Harry Roque in contempt again, orders detention

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has been cited in contempt by the House quad committee for the second time,
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: I can work with zero budget

Sara: I can work with zero budget

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Claiming alleged efforts in Congress to strip her office of funding, Vice President Sara Duterte said she could still function...
Headlines
fbtw
Alleged mastermind in Ortega slay surrenders

Alleged mastermind in Ortega slay surrenders

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of broadcast journalist Gerry Ortega,...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara haunted by P125-million secret funds controversy &mdash; solons

VP Sara haunted by P125-million secret funds controversy — solons

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
House lawmakers said the P125-million confidential and intelligence funds issue must have haunted Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 Chinese nationals tagged in Porac POGO indicted for kidnapping, trafficking

2 Chinese nationals tagged in Porac POGO indicted for kidnapping, trafficking

By Ian Laqui | 42 minutes ago
Two Chinese nationals allegedly involved in illegal activities at Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac,...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor exec confirms inmates' claim: Duterte applauded Chinese drug lord killings

BuCor exec confirms inmates' claim: Duterte applauded Chinese drug lord killings

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
Former Davao Prison warden confirmed that former President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated him for the killing of three...
Headlines
fbtw
China will 'crush' foreign encroachment in South China Sea &mdash; military official

China will 'crush' foreign encroachment in South China Sea — military official

By Ludovic Ehret | 3 hours ago
China will "crush" any foreign incursion into its sovereign territory including in the South China Sea, a senior Beijing military...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel moves to slash more than half of OVP budget

House panel moves to slash more than half of OVP budget

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The Office of the Vice President’s budget has been more than halved upon the recommendation of the House Committee on...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with