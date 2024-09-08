World Travel Awards founder recommends Philippines as ‘must-visit MICE destination’

MANILA, Philippines — For World Travel Awards founder Graham Cooke, the Philippines is a “must-visit” meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) destination.

Cooke said this after the Philippines successfully hosted the 31st edition of 2024 World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony for the first time on Tuesday, September 3.

“We’re so proud to host our event here that it’s a must-visit MICE destination, and I’d recommend (to) anybody that’s thinking of hosting an event in the world to come to the Philippines,” the WTA founder and president said.

The WTA, touted as the “Oscars” of the travel industry, is a London-based awarding body that celebrates excellence in the industry within each key geographical region, covering six continents.

The inaugural hosting marked the fourth leg of WTA’s Grand Tour.

The ceremonies will also be held in other cities, particularly in Berlin, Germany; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, and Diani Beach, Kenya. The final winners of the World categories will be announced at the Grand Final in Madeira, Portugal by the end of 2024.

The Philippines bagged eight major awards during the Manila ceremony, including repeat awards, Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2024 – Intramuros and Asia's Leading Dive Destination 2024 – Philippines, as well as the special award, Transformational Leader Award, for Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

The Philippine hosting was staged with the combined efforts of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and its attached agency, The Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines.

'One of the most beautiful events'

According to Cooke, who has been in the industry for over 50 years, the Philippine leg of WTA is “one of the most beautiful” he has witnessed.

“In all of our history, I think this is one of the most beautiful events a leading destination has put on,” Cooke told the Filipino reporters at the sidelines of the ceremony.

He also lauded the potential of Philippines to host MICE events, citing that the country should promote its top asset, the Filipino people.

“The hospitality of the Filipino people is amazing. It is without a doubt their number one asset, the people of the Philippines,” he said.

“You just got to get the message out there because you have such a diversity in your tourism assets — adventure, wellness, culinary, street food, beaches, and what brings tourist back together is the amazing people,” he added.

Frasco also said the DOT is honored to have hosted the WTA Gala Ceremony for Asia and Oceania in the Philippines for the very first time.

“This landmark event brought together delegations from 23 countries to celebrate excellence in tourism across the Asia and Oceania regions,” the Tourism secretary said.

“It is a privilege to share our vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and unique stories with the world. Our commitment is to tell the Filipino story — a narrative rich in diversity and deeply rooted in tradition. We celebrate our heritage, share our passion for life, and warmly invite the world to Love the Philippines,” she added.

The tourism chief ensured that the Philippines “stands ready to host global events of all scales while maintaining our local charm and authenticity.”