^

‘Enteng’ leaves 10 people dead — NDRRMC

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 10:24am
â��Entengâ�� leaves 10 people dead â�� NDRRMC
Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescue flood victims of Tropical Storm Enteng in Bacoor, Cavite on Sept. 2, 2024.
Philippine Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm “Enteng" (international name: Yagi) left at least 10 people dead as of Tuesday, September 3, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said. 

Ten others were injured, according to the NDRRMC. Both the reported deaths and injuries are still being verified by the NDRRMC as of writing. 

Calabarzon has the highest death toll among the regions so far, with seven fatalities. Central Visayas has two deaths while Western Visayas has one death. 

Enteng affected a total of 147,024 individuals, with 38,058 needing to go to evacuation centers. Bicol has the highest number of people affected by Enteng, with 85,856 individuals impacted, with Metro Manila following at 41,998. 

Here is the NDRRMC’s tally of affected individuals: 

  1. Bicol - 85,856
  2. National Capital Region - 41,998 
  3. Central Luzon - 16,866
  4. Calabarzon - 1,581
  5. Western Visayas - 660 
  6. Central Visayas - 63 

The NDRRMC also said that there were 157 flooded areas, four rain-induced landslides and three collapsed structures. 

A total of 54 roads and two bridges remain unpassable. 

Energy updates 

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said that 11 cities and municipalities in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Bicol still have interrupted power supplies. 

In a Tuesday morning advisory, Meralco said that 4,000 of its customers experienced service interruptions in Cavite, Metro Manila and Rizal. 

The electric firm said around 2,000 customers are still in flooded areas.

“With majority of the remaining customers in areas still affected by floods, we would like to ask for their patience and understanding as we have to follow protocols and prioritize their safety. Rest assured that our crews and personnel working round the clock to restore electricity service to all remaining affected customers the soonest possible time,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said in a statement. 

