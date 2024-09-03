‘Enteng’ accelerates over West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) is now over the West Philippine Sea and is moving northward at a faster pace on Tuesday early morning, September 3.

As of 4:00 a.m., Enteng was located over the coastal waters of Paoay, Ilocos Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 125 kph.

Strong to gale-force winds extend outward up to 190 km from the storm's center.

Wind signals

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is raised over the following areas:

Signal No. 2

Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Vigan City, Bantay, Santa, Caoayan)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

western portion of Mainland Cagayan (Piat, Santo Niño, Camalaniugan, Tuao, Pamplona, Alcala, Amulung, Buguey, Solana, Rizal, Claveria, Iguig, Lasam, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes), including Babuyan Islands (Calayan Island, Dalupiri Island, and Fuga Island)

Winds in these areas are expected to range from 62 to 88 kph, posing a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Signal No. 1

The rest of Ilocos Sur

northern portion of La Union (Luna, Santol, San Juan, Bagulin, Bangar, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay)

Batanes

The rest of Mainland Cagayan

The rest of Babuyan Islands

Isabela

northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Bayombong, Ambaguio, Bagabag, Villaverde, Diadi, Quezon, Solano)

northern portion of Quirino (Aglipay, Saguday, Diffun, Cabarroguis)

Winds in these areas are forecasted to be between 39 and 61 kph, with minimal to minor impacts expected.

Rainfall outlook

Below are PAGASA's forecast accumulated rainfall in several regions due to Tropical Storm Enteng:

Tuesday

100-200 mm: Ilocos Region

50-100 mm: Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region

Wednesday

50-100 mm: Ilocos Norte

Over the next three days, the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring further rain to Luzon, particularly along its western portions.

Forecast track

Tropical Storm Enteng is expected to continue moving west-northwestward over the next 24 hours, according to PAGASA.

On its current track, Enteng may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday morning, September 4.

It will then turn westward over the West Philippine Sea and continue on this path until it reaches Hainan, China on Saturday, September 7.

The storm is anticipated to intensify into a severe tropical storm by Tuesday afternoon or evening, and it could potentially reach typhoon category by Thursday, September 6.