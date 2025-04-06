^

Headlines

Constitution, not Supreme Court compelling Anti-Political Dynasty law — Ex-DOJ chief

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 12:15pm
Constitution, not Supreme Court compelling Anti-Political Dynasty law â€” Ex-DOJ chief
Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima talks during an interview with AFP in Manila on Nov. 24, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court is not the one that will compel Congress to pass an anti-political dynasty law, but the Constitution, former senator Leila De Lima said.

De Lima, a former Justice Secretary, made this statement in response to Senate President Francis Escudero’s remarks on the petition asking the high court to compel Congress to pass an anti-political dynasty law.

The former justice chief said the Constitution is also the “supreme law of the Congress” that tells them what to do, which includes “to pass a law prohibiting political dynasties.”

“According to the Constitution, Congress should have already passed an anti-dynasty bill almost 40 years after,” De Lima said. 

“This is not purely a political question. It's a constitutional issue of paramount importance. Is the SP (senate president) saying that Congress is above the Constitution?” she added. 

On April 3, Escudero said that the Supreme Court cannot compel Congress to pass a law prohibiting political dynasties, saying it is a “political question.” He was responding to the petition for mandamus filed by the 1Sambayan Coalition and some members of the clergy, asking the high court to order Congress to pass legislation against political dynasties.. 

The petition. According to the petitioners, Congress has grossly neglected its constitutional duty by repeatedly failing to pass an anti-dynasty law, nearly forty years after the 1987 Constitution was enacted.

Citing a 2022 study, the petitioners pointed out that this neglect is highlighted by the fact that political families now hold 80% of the seats in Congress.

“By simply refusing to enact an anti-dynasty law, Congress has not only violated, but has effectively repealed Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution,” the petition read. 

“Until and unless the Honorable Court intervenes to direct Congress to enact an anti-dynasty law, Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution is all but dead and useless,” it added. 

Article II, Section 26 of the Constitution mandates the state to “guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.”

However, according to Supreme Court decisions, this provision is non-self-executing, meaning that Congress must pass a law to enable its implementation.

CHIZ ESCUDERO

CONGRESS

LEILA DE LIMA

POLITICAL DYNASTY

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AFP eyes more missiles, warships, fighter jets

AFP eyes more missiles, warships, fighter jets

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has revealed the military’s plans to acquire more...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A road rage altercation turned fatal after a shooting incident claimed the life of one of four victims in Antipolo City, prompting...
Headlines
fbtw
Military joins clean election campaign

Military joins clean election campaign

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
With just over a month before the May 12 midterm elections, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Commission on Elections and...
Headlines
fbtw
3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
The Senate investigation into the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte continues to broaden, as Sen. Imee Marcos sets...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to continue aid for OFWs detained in Qatar

Government to continue aid for OFWs detained in Qatar

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The government will continue to provide assistance to the 17 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar who were detained because...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH ready to send more medical teams to Myanmar

DOH ready to send more medical teams to Myanmar

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health is ready to send additional medical teams to quake-battered Myanmar if needed.
Headlines
fbtw

DOT: New direct flights from Canada expected to boost Philippines tourism

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
With the launch of direct Air Canada flights between Vancouver and Manila, the Department of Tourism anticipates more Canadians will be able to visit the country for business and leisure.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to establish first onion research center

Philippines to establish first onion research center

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. announced the establishment of the Philippines’ first Onion Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Sia&rsquo;s fate up to Pasig voters &ndash; DSWD chief

Sia’s fate up to Pasig voters – DSWD chief

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Following congressional candidate Christian Sia’s apology over lewd remarks against single mothers, it is now up to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos denies funds of PhilHealth already depleted

Marcos denies funds of PhilHealth already depleted

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday denied that the funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. were already depleted with...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with