DOH: 500,000 pentavalent vaccines for kids arrive

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2024 | 12:00am
DOH: 500,000 pentavalent vaccines for kids arrive
“Paperwork is being finalized prior to distribution of the DPT-Hep B-HiB (vaccine) to government health centers nationwide,” the DOH said, noting that the vaccines are being kept in cold storage.
BW Photo File

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippines has received 500,000 pentavalent vaccines this month for pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, diphtheria and Haemophilus influenzae type B, the Department of Health (DOH) said yesterday.

“Paperwork is being finalized prior to distribution of the DPT-Hep B-HiB (vaccine) to government health centers nationwide,” the DOH said, noting that the vaccines are being kept in cold storage.

“The contracted supplier has started delivery of the pentavalent vaccines that will protect young Filipinos starting six weeks of age,” said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

Another 750,000 doses of pentavalent vaccines are set to arrive next week, the DOH said.

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 17, 3,827 pertussis cases were recorded nationwide, which is 13 times more than the 291 cases reported in the same period last year.

Screening mpox

Screening questions for travelers in the electronic travel form of the Bureau of Quarantine will now include inquiries on rashes to prevent the entry of additional mpox cases from abroad, according to DOH.

The revised queries will now ask travelers about their current physical condition and if they have rashes, vesicles or blisters.

If the traveler is from a country listed as an outbreak area by the World Health Organization, or if they have a history of exposure to an mpox case or have mpox symptoms, the etravel.gov.ph system will alert health and immigration officials.

Travelers must honestly answer the question, the DOH stressed.

DOH
Philstar
x
