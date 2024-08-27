^

AFP tests flares in disputed sea

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
August 27, 2024 | 12:00am
AFP tests flares in disputed sea
A file photo shows a Cessna 208B Caravan patrol aircraft of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, similar to the one which was fired upon by the Chinese while conducting a maritime patrol with the Philippine Coast Guard at Zamora Reef.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines has started testing flares in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), with AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. joining an air patrol on an FA 50 fighter jet for the testing last week.

“We have flares. In fact, last Friday we patrolled the West Philippine Sea on an FA 50 and tested the flares,” Brawner told reporters yesterday. “They work.”

“We have that capability, but then again, because we follow international laws, we won’t use it on others,” he added.

The flares were tested after Chinese shot flares at a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane conducting maritime patrol over Zamora (Subi) Reef last Thursday, the third incident that China harassed Philippine civilian and military aircraft in a span of 15 days.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force fighter planes also dropped flares on the flight path of a Philippine Air Force NC-212i aircraft patrolling the skies of Panatag Shoal on Aug. 19.

The AFP chief said China also used flares against the United States and Australian aircraft over the South China Sea. “It is an escalation, definitely… This is a form of warning of the other side but then again for us, this is a dangerous maneuver,” Brawner said.

When hit by flares, planes might explode or ships could catch fire. According to Brawner, the Philippines will maintain its presence and military operations in the area.

“What is important is our presence there because once we give up and leave the West Philippine Sea, we don’t know what will happen, artificial islands might again be built on Escoda Shoal,” he said.

The Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest against China over its air force’s dangerous maneuvers and firing of flares.

AFP to protect maritime interest

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command alerted all air and surface assets to be ready to provide support and ensure the safety and security of Filipino personnel in the maritime domain, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said yesterday.

“With all of these happening, the AFP affirms our commitment to perform our mandate of protecting our maritime interests to ensure the safety of our territorial waters,” Padilla said in an interview on ANC.

The AFP, she said, is currently reviewing rules of engagement to ensure that the troops are duly informed of the rules of engagement in any eventuality.?“We are doing everything to capacitate our troops in terms of upscaling them, doing more trainings and of course our modernization programs,” she added.

China’s misinformation, she said, is being addressed in the Philippines through transparency initiatives.

