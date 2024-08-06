^

Headlines

Terranova shipping company denies oil smuggling allegations

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 3:47pm
Terranova shipping company denies oil smuggling allegations
Photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard shows part of the motor tanker Terra Nova after it sank in Manila Bay on July 25, 2024.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — MTRK Terranova’s shipping company, Portavaga Ship Management Inc., on Tuesday denied allegations of oil smuggling after the Department of Justice (DOJ) floated speculation of a conspiracy. 

The MTKR Terranova is one of the three ships in Bataan waters that have leaked oil into the area’s vicinity waters. The Terranova is the biggest threat, as it contains 1.4 million liters of oil. The MTKR Jason Bradely also sank while the MV Mirola Uno ran aground. 

The DOJ said that it can draw conclusions from the ships’ distance from one another, which were only three to five nautical miles away from one another.

“The owners of MTKR Terranova, categorically deny the allegations of smuggling and involvement in ‘paihi’ operations,”  Portavaga Ship Management Inc. said in a statement. 

“Paihi” is a scheme where larger vessels could offload oil to smaller tanks to avoid taxes.  

According to the company, the Terranova has a CCTV system and there were no records of oil loss. 

“There have been no records of oil loss claims or reports of abnormal losses filed against MTKR Terranova by any of its charterers,” the company added. 

Portavaga Ship Management Inc. said that its owners are meeting with the local government officials of Cavite, Bataan, and Bulacan to assess the impact of the oil spill on coastal towns. 

The oil spill from Bataan is believed to have already reached the shores of Bataan, Cavite, Bulacan and Metro Manila. A total of eight Cavite towns have declared a state of calamity due to the oil spill. Many environmental groups have decried the oil spill, demanding accountability from the companies responsible. 

The owner of the Terranova’s cargo is San Miguel Shipping and Lighterage Corporation subsidiary SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation.  

vuukle comment

BATAAN

MTRK TERRANOVA

OIL SPILL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Carlos Yulo&rsquo;s mother eyes legal action vs accusers &ndash; lawyer

Carlos Yulo’s mother eyes legal action vs accusers – lawyer

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
In a post on Facebook on Monday evening, Fortun said that all the posts against the Olympian’s mother are  “untrue,...
Headlines
fbtw
China operating 'fully functional' military base on Subi Reef

China operating 'fully functional' military base on Subi Reef

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
"It is safe to assume that they have continued their maintenance and expansion little by little. As it is right now it is...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil vows to return VP Sara&rsquo;s trusted cops

Marbil vows to return VP Sara’s trusted cops

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Senators Ronald dela Rosa and Robinhood Padilla yesterday grilled the Philippine National Police chief on the recall of Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Millions in incentives coming in for Yulo

Millions in incentives coming in for Yulo

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
When he comes home, gold medalist Carlos Yulo’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games victory will be made even sweeter with more...
Headlines
fbtw
15 cops sacked over failure to arrest Quiboloy

15 cops sacked over failure to arrest Quiboloy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
At least 15 police officers have been relieved for failing to arrest Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) pastor Apollo Quiboloy,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd: 42 public schools have yet to start classes

DepEd: 42 public schools have yet to start classes

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Forty-two schools remained unable to open classes for school year (SY) 2024-2025 yesterday due to flooding from heavy rains,...
Headlines
fbtw
House believes drug syndicates use POGOs for money laundering

House believes drug syndicates use POGOs for money laundering

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives believes that drug syndicates in the country use illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs tax exemption on donation to athletes

House panel OKs tax exemption on donation to athletes

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A proposal to exempt from taxes donations and prizes for athletes joining international sports competitions has hurdled the...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: Philippines needs law vs deepfakes, disinformation

DICT: Philippines needs law vs deepfakes, disinformation

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
The Philippines needs a comprehensive law to combat deepfakes and disinformation on social media, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with