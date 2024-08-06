Terranova shipping company denies oil smuggling allegations

Photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard shows part of the motor tanker Terra Nova after it sank in Manila Bay on July 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — MTRK Terranova’s shipping company, Portavaga Ship Management Inc., on Tuesday denied allegations of oil smuggling after the Department of Justice (DOJ) floated speculation of a conspiracy.

The MTKR Terranova is one of the three ships in Bataan waters that have leaked oil into the area’s vicinity waters. The Terranova is the biggest threat, as it contains 1.4 million liters of oil. The MTKR Jason Bradely also sank while the MV Mirola Uno ran aground.

The DOJ said that it can draw conclusions from the ships’ distance from one another, which were only three to five nautical miles away from one another.

“The owners of MTKR Terranova, categorically deny the allegations of smuggling and involvement in ‘paihi’ operations,” Portavaga Ship Management Inc. said in a statement.

“Paihi” is a scheme where larger vessels could offload oil to smaller tanks to avoid taxes.

According to the company, the Terranova has a CCTV system and there were no records of oil loss.

“There have been no records of oil loss claims or reports of abnormal losses filed against MTKR Terranova by any of its charterers,” the company added.

Portavaga Ship Management Inc. said that its owners are meeting with the local government officials of Cavite, Bataan, and Bulacan to assess the impact of the oil spill on coastal towns.

The oil spill from Bataan is believed to have already reached the shores of Bataan, Cavite, Bulacan and Metro Manila. A total of eight Cavite towns have declared a state of calamity due to the oil spill. Many environmental groups have decried the oil spill, demanding accountability from the companies responsible.

The owner of the Terranova’s cargo is San Miguel Shipping and Lighterage Corporation subsidiary SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation.