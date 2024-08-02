^

Headlines

House probe surfaces links between POGOs and illegal drug trade

Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 3:24pm
House probe surfaces links between POGOs and illegal drug trade
The House committee on public order and safety conducts its third joint hearing ob the criminal and illegal activities linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), July 31, 2024.
House of Representatives

MANILA, Philippines — Three committees at the House of Representatives have pieced together a "matrix" linking Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to the illegal drug trade based on business ties among Filipino and Chinese nationals, including former president Rodrigo Duterte's presidential adviser Michael Yang.

On Wednesday, House public order and safety committee chairperson Rep. Dan Fernandez (Sta. Rosa, Laguna) presented a list of individuals and entities involved in the intricate network based on separate probes by the House committees on dangerous drugs, public order and safety and public accounts.

Fernandez said their findings stem from extensive hearings initiated last year by Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairperson of the House committee on dangerous drugs, on the P3.6 billion worth of shabu seized in Mexico, Pampanga.

The lawmaker also cited the findings of the House committee on public accounts that found hectares of land were bought by firms owned by Chinese nationals "in connivance" with local government officials, including former mayor of Mexico, Pampanga, Teddy Tumang. 

"It's not only the criminal activities of POGOs and corporations that was established by the different Chinese nationals but also there was also drugs involved," Fernandez said.

The matrix presented by Fernandez points out that Aedy Yang, an incorporator of Empire 999 Realty Inc., owns the warehouse where the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confiscated the P3.6 billion worth of shabu.

Fernandez said Yang is also an incorporator of Golden Sun 999 Realty and Development Corp., alongside Rose Nono Lin, who is married to Alan Lim. Lin is a business associate of Yang, a prominent financier of Pharmally — a company that became the center of the Senate investigation into the alleged multibillion-peso corruption in the government procurement of COVID-19 supplies in 2021.

Aedy Yang, along with associates Willy Ong and Jack Yang, has had his passport revoked, the lawmaker added.

Fernandez pointed out that Michael Yang's brother, Hong Jiang Yang, was found to have transactions worth P3.3 billion with suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo. Guo herself has been in hot water for her dubious citizenship records and ties to a raided POGO hub in her locality.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council earlier found Guo had 36 accounts which were involved in combined transactions worth P29 billion.

"Come to think of it. P29 billion, si Alice Guo pa lang ‘yan, at umikot sa kanyang 36 accounts (This only involves Alice Guo, and it revolves around her 36 accounts). So, what more to the others?” Fernandez asked.

This joint committee hearing by the public order and games and amusement panels marks the third motu proprio investigation (automatic investigation even without a complainant) into the rise of criminal activities linked to POGOs, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered to be banned and completely dismantled by the end of the year.

Rep. Antonio Ferrer, chair of the House games and amusement committee, said that the House will continue its investigation into the illegal acts related to POGOs despite the ban on its operations as the president's order does not cover illegitimate operators.

The lawmaker said the findings from the committee inquiry will lead to recommended legislative measures to prevent POGOs from resurfacing.

vuukle comment

DRUGS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Sara still has 320 bodyguards, more than Marcos Jr.&rsquo;

‘Sara still has 320 bodyguards, more than Marcos Jr.’

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Even with the recall of 75 members of her security detail, Vice President Sara Duterte still has 320 security personnel, which...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Abused&rsquo; actor files complaint vs GMA consultants

‘Abused’ actor files complaint vs GMA consultants

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
GMA Network has received a formal complaint filed by Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach, son of former child actor Niño...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque, wife face PAOCC probe following arrest of fugitive

Roque, wife face PAOCC probe following arrest of fugitive

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and his wife Mylah will be among those investigated following the arrest of a fugitive...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Gov't to respect Interpol's actions in ICC probe

DOJ: Gov't to respect Interpol's actions in ICC probe

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
The Philippine government will not hinder the Interpol from executing its duties if the International Criminal Court (ICC)...
Headlines
fbtw
China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

1 day ago
China on Wednesday warned the Philippines it risks "greater insecurity for itself", after the United States said it would...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines won&rsquo;t stop drug war arrests by Interpol &ndash; DOJ

Philippines won’t stop drug war arrests by Interpol – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Philippine government cannot stop the International Criminal Police Organization from serving arrest warrants that the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;DTI chief must focus on FTAs, MSMEs&rsquo;

‘DTI chief must focus on FTAs, MSMEs’

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Outgoing Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual wants the new chief of the Department of Trade and Industry to focus on negotiations...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr to go on with PUVMP amid Senate resolution

DOTr to go on with PUVMP amid Senate resolution

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The public utility vehicle modernization program will go full speed ahead despite a Senate resolution calling for its suspension,...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH: Philippines has no integrated flood master plan

DPWH: Philippines has no integrated flood master plan

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Public Works Secretary Manuel Badmitted yesterday before a Senate panel that although there are several flood control projects...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with