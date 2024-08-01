^

DOJ: Gov't to respect Interpol's actions in ICC probe

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 6:09pm
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla speaks to members of the press on Aug. 1, 2024 at Department of Justice forum in Manila.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government will not hinder the Interpol from executing its duties if the International Criminal Court (ICC) orders the arrest of certain individuals in the country, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said. 

Remulla said this a day after Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV bared that the ICC has requested Interpol to issue a "blue notice" or alert on five former ranking officials of the Philippine National Police. The officials, which includes incumbent Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, are "under suspicion" for alleged crimes in the Duterte admininistration's bloody war on drugs.

“The principle of comity dictates that we're friendly to them... we do not block anything legal that they're doing. But if their actions become illegal and violate our laws, we will not tolerate that,” Remulla said at a forum at the Department of Justice (DOJ). 

“We respect the actions of the Interpol, 99.9% of the time,” he added. 

A blue notice is issued to “collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation," according to the Interpol website.

He added that obstructing Interpol could lead to repercussions for the Philippines.

“We will study the possibilities or the indications of dealing with the Interpol on this matter. But we are not in the business of blocking the Interpol's job, which is to fight international crime,” Remulla said. 

The Philippine government, through the DOJ and the National Bureau of Investigation had asked Interpol’s help to issue a red notice which led to the arrest of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. in Timor-Leste. Teves was nabbed in March.

On July 28, Trillanes first revealed that the five former PNP officials were tagged as the new “suspects” of the ICC probe.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra likewise said the government will not “get in the way” of the ICC prosecutor when interviewing those tagged in the case.

Remulla also confirmed the ICC prosecutor's request to Interpol, saying that the DOJ was notified by the Department of Foreign Affairs. His agency, however, did not “act favorably” on it, he said.

