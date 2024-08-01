^

Headlines

Interpol asked to track Bato dela Rosa, 4 'drug war' cops, says Trillanes

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 4:10pm
Interpol asked to track Bato dela Rosa, 4 'drug war' cops, says Trillanes
Interpol has been tapped to release an alert against suspects in the Duterte government's bloody "drug war," says former opposition senator Antonio Trillanes IV.
Interpol / Released; Senate PRIB, file

MANILA, Philippines — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has asked Interpol to put out an alert on five former ranking police officials, including an incumbent senator, suspected to be involved in the Duterte administration's deadly anti-narcotics campaign.

Antonio Trillanes IV, a former opposition senator who filed the case at the Hague-based court, said ICC prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan has pushed for the "blue notice" against Sen. Ronald dela Rosa and four others.

"Along with providing this document to the Philippine government, the ICC also made a request to Interpol to include these five individuals in the 'blue notice'," Trillanes said in Filipino on Wednesday in an ambush interview with reporters at the Department of Justice.

Trillanes was referring to the document from the ICC where Dela Rosa, former president Rodrigo Duterte's chief of police and executor of the so-called drug war, is officially placed "under suspicion."

Alongside Dela Rosa, the following were also named suspects for crimes against humanity over the thousands of Filipinos killed for alleged involvement in the drug trade:

  • Oscar Albayalde, former chief of police
  • Romero Caramat Jr., former chief of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group
  • Edilberto Leonardo, former commissioner of the National Police Commission
  • Eleazar Mata, former PNP chief intelligence officer

The five named suspects were first revealed by Trillanes on July 28. The document from the international tribunal state former officials of the Philippine National Police were responsible for the ordering of killings of drug suspects and "users" from 2011 to 2019.

What a blue notice does

A blue notice "would allow them to be held at various immigration counters in any country they attempt to enter or exit," Trillanes said.

On its website, Interpol explains that the notice, when issued, is used to "collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation."

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said, however, that his office has yet to receive information about the Interpol notice.

On Tuesday, Guevarra said the Philippine government would not stop the ICC from interviewing the drug war suspects.

On Sept. 15, 2021, the ICC's pre-trial chamber granted the ICC prosecutor permission to investigate alleged crimes committed during the drug war from Nov. 1, 2011 to to March 16, 2019.

The Philippine government subsequently requested for the ICC to defer its investigation within the country, but the international tribunal refused.

This led the government to appeal the decision, but the ICC again rejected the appeal on July 18, allowing the prosecutor to proceed with the investigation.

vuukle comment

ANTONIO TRILLANES IV

BLUE NOTICE

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

INTERPOL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

9 hours ago
China on Wednesday warned the Philippines it risks "greater insecurity for itself", after the United States said it would...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug smuggling raps filed vs Polong Duterte, Sara&rsquo;s husband

Drug smuggling raps filed vs Polong Duterte, Sara’s husband

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, former Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and lawyer Manases Carpio...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-police chief Albayalde ready for ICC

Ex-police chief Albayalde ready for ICC

By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde is ready to face the Office of the Prosecutor of the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Pascual quits as DTI chief

Pascual quits as DTI chief

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has resigned from his Cabinet post, the Presidential Communications Office announced ye...
Headlines
fbtw
Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

Alfredo Pascual resigns as DTI chief

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
DTI Secretary Alfred Pascual has resigned from his post.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House orders arrest of Michael Yang

House orders arrest of Michael Yang

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives ordered the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s adviser for economic affairs Michael...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill: 8 Cavite towns declare calamity

Oil spill: 8 Cavite towns declare calamity

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla yesterday declared a state of calamity in the towns of Bacoor, Kawit, Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza,...
Headlines
fbtw
22 senators want PUVMP suspended

22 senators want PUVMP suspended

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Twenty-two senators have signed a resolution calling for the suspension of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Prog...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Blue notices&rsquo; not made public &ndash; Interpol

‘Blue notices’ not made public – Interpol

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The International Criminal Police Organization has declined to confirm the reported inclusion of Sen. Ronald “Bato”...
Headlines
fbtw
Medical cannabis bill hurdles House

Medical cannabis bill hurdles House

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Voting 177-9 with nine abstentions, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading the controversial...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with