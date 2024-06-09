^

Headlines

New Zealand Deputy PM heads to Philippines to boost bilateral cooperation

Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 6:30pm
New Zealand Deputy PM heads to Philippines to boost bilateral cooperation
New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters takes part in a meeting with Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son at the Government Guest House in Hanoi on June 5, 2024.
AFP / Nhac Nguyen

MANILA, Philippines — New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will undertake an official visit to the Philippines this week to enhance collaboration between the two countries, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday.

Peters, who also serves as the Foreign Affairs Minister of New Zealand, will meet with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, and exploring opportunities to deepen existing cooperation on defense, economy, renewable energy and people-to-people linkages.

The two foreign ministers will also tackle regional developments of mutual concern. 

The DFA said Peters and Manalo are scheduled to hold a press conference and witness the signing ceremony of the agreement between the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) of the Philippines and the New Zealand Trade Enterprise on Ease of Doing Business.

The department called the visit of Peters “particularly significant” as the Philippines and New Zealand anticipate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in July 2026.

“It reaffirms the commitment of the Philippines and New Zealand to work closely together in advancing mutual interests and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” the DFA said. 

In April, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Malcañan Palace. In a joint statement, the two “shared serious concern” over escalating tensions in the South China Sea. 

In 2023, New Zealand ranked as the Philippines’ 28th trading partner. It is also the country’s 38th export destination and 24th import source.

More than 100,000 Filipinos reside in New Zealand. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

NEW ZEALAND

PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Basta ipaalam': China to allow Philippine access to Ayungin if informed ahead

'Basta ipaalam': China to allow Philippine access to Ayungin if informed ahead

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Beijing officials will not hamper Filipino access to Ayungin Shoal — a feature situated within the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
'Standard challenge' issued vs 2 Chinese warships monitored in Basilan Strait

'Standard challenge' issued vs 2 Chinese warships monitored in Basilan Strait

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
According to state-media reports, the AFP monitored a training ship and an amphibious transport dock of the PLA Navy...
Headlines
fbtw
Internet voting may be expanded &ndash; Comelec

Internet voting may be expanded – Comelec

By Rhodina Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Commission on Elections over the weekend said that once internet voting for overseas Filipino workers next year proves...
Headlines
fbtw
China: Ayungin access needs advance notice

China: Ayungin access needs advance notice

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
With its tactic of intimidation drawing outrage and unsuccessful in stopping Philippine resupply missions for troops on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators blast latest harassment in West Philippine Sea

Senators blast latest harassment in West Philippine Sea

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
Senators have condemned the latest acts of harassment in the West Philippine Sea by the Chinese, particularly their attempt...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos streamlines government performance-incentive system

Marcos streamlines government performance-incentive system

By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
President Marcos has issued an order seeking to streamline the government performance management and incentives system and...
Headlines
fbtw
Raid on Porac POGO hub resumes

Raid on Porac POGO hub resumes

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
After waiting for three days, agents of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and other law enforcement officers on...
Headlines
fbtw
Pampanga entreps get free mentoring at Go Negosyo

Pampanga entreps get free mentoring at Go Negosyo

21 hours ago
Micro, small and medium enterprises from the heart of Central Luzon gathered early at The Event Center of SM City Pampanga...
Headlines
fbtw
Higher penalty for refusing to recognize national ID sought

Higher penalty for refusing to recognize national ID sought

By Sheila Crisostomo | 21 hours ago
A lawmaker from Mindanao has filed a bill that will increase the penalty for refusing to accept or recognize the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with