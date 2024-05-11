DepEd condemns 'brutal' killing of 10-year-old student in South Cotabato

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) condemned the killing or a preadolescent student from the province of South Cotabato while going home from school, stating that there's "no place for such brutality in society."

The government body gave the statement following reports of a murder of a 10-year-old girl in the municipality of Tupi.

"DepEd extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and classmates of the victim during this time of grief," said the department on Saturday in a statement.

"There is simply no place for such brutality in our society. We reiterate our call to local authorities to strengthen efforts in ensuring the safety and security in our communities."

They also thanked the the Philippine National Police (PNP) for its immediate response in pursuing the suspected perpetrator.

This comes barely a month after the ambush of a public school teacher in the province of Zamboanga del Sur while on his way home on his motorcycle.

It could be remembered that a 14-year-old was killed more than two weeks ago while studying at her residence in Talisay City, Cebu — an incident earlier condemned by DepEd.