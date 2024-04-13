^

DepEd seeks 'swift justice' for ambushed Zamboanga del Sur teacher

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2024 | 4:20pm
DepEd seeks 'swift justice' for ambushed Zamboanga del Sur teacher
Photo of Jerome Faunillan Etorma, a teacher who was ambushed last April 11, 2024 while driving home on his motorcycle in Brgy. Boniao, Mahayag town.
From Jerome Faunillan Etorma's Facebook account

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) strongly condemned the killing of a public school teacher in the province of Zamboanga del Sur last Thursday, calling the incident a "senseless act of violence."

This comes after Jerome Etorma, a high school educator from Dumingag National High School, was gunned down in Brgy. Boniao, Mahayag town in an ambush while driving home on his motorcycle.

"The Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and colleagues of the victim," said DepEd in a statement released on Saturday afternoon.

"DepEd denounces this senseless act of violence against our teacher and implores concerned authorities to heighten efforts in ensuring the safety and security of our educators and our communities."

Etorma reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the crime scene. 

Investigators have yet to determine the motive behind the killing as relatives and co-workers of Etorma claimed that he had no known enemies.

"DepEd urges the police to swiftly apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice," DepEd said.

AMBUSH

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

MAHAYAG

TEACHER

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
