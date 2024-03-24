Expelled solon Teves eyes political asylum; detention extended

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr.'s camp is considering seeking political asylum in Timor-Leste as they explore various legal options following his arrest.

This has been revealed by Ferdinand Topacio, Teves’ lawyer in a message to reporters on Saturday.

“Trial will resume on Monday. The Timor-Leste lawyers by then will submit arguments in support of other options for Rep. Teves, including political asylum,” Topacio’s message read.

It could be recalled that Teves applied for political asylum in Timor-Leste but was rejected in May 2023.

“The Timor-Leste legal team will meet tomorrow to explore other legal moves, including bringing the persecution of Rep. Teves to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights. One of the lawyers in Timor-Leste is a recognized expert on international human rights,” he added.

Topacio also said that Teves’ detention has been extended by a Timor-Leste court to another 15 days maximum or for the possible duration of the trial.

“Visitors allowed are his lawyers and close Filipino friend pre-screened by the Timor-Leste authorities, and others upon the consent of Mr. Teves,” the legal counsel said.

Teves was arrested on Thursday by Timor-Leste law enforcement while playing golf in Dili.

On Friday, the Department of Justice said that the government will “consider all possibilities” which include extradition and deportation, for the expelled lawmaker to be returned to the country.

Meanwhile, Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta said that they want to expel Teves from the country soon, according to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“President Horta communicated his earnest desire for the immediate resolution of the case and emphasized the importance of expeditiously removing Teves from Timor-Leste,” the NBI said in a statement released on Friday.

The agency also said that it is set to fly on Wednesday in the hopes of having Teves turned over to Philippine authorities.

On March 4, 2023, Teves was implicated as the alleged mastermind in the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

The expelled lawmaker is additionally facing an arrest warrant related to a murder case involving the deaths of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

In August 2023, the Anti-Terrorism Council labeled Teves as a terrorist, claiming that his leadership of an armed group led to orchestrating killings and a series of harassments in Negros Oriental.

Teves was also charged for financing terrorism under Section 4 of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, as well as similar provisions under the Anti-Terrorism Law. — with reports from James Relativo and Bella Cariaso